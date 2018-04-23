Police Searching for Tennessee Mass Shooting Suspect Used Site of Different, Earlier Mass Shooting as Staging Ground

An officer at an apartment complex in Nashville where Waffle House shooter Travis Reinking was reportedly seen. Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Quite an image here in the Tennessean’s update on the search for 29-year-old Travis Reinking, who is believed to have killed four people at a Nashville -area Waffle House on Sunday.

Local and federal authorities are looking for Travis Reinking, 29, the suspect in a shooting that killed four people early Sunday morning. Officers with Nashville police and the ATF were using Burnette Chapel Church of Christ as a staging area Monday morning, with a SWAT truck and other vehicles stationed in the parking lot. Burnette Chapel was the site of another mass shooting in September.

One person was killed and seven injured in the September 2017 incident at Burnette Chapel, which was allegedly carried out by a 25-year-old former congregant and Sudan native named Emanuel Samson. (He was apprehended at the scene but has pleaded not guilty to charges in the case.)

Shots were reported more than an hour ago in the area of the church, but there has as of yet been no official word as to why they were fired or who fired them, and Reinking remains officially at large.