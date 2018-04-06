The Slatest

A 1988 Shell Environmental Report Shows the Oil Company Knew Climate Change Was Real and Would Be Devastating

By

Smoke rises from a controlled burn May 19, 2010 in the Gulf of Mexico.
Smoke rises from a controlled burn May 19, 2010 in the Gulf of Mexico.
U.S. Coast Guard/Getty Images

A recently uncovered cache of Royal Dutch Shell documents, some four decades old, shows the oil company knew full well the damage it was doing to the environment and, with chilling accuracy, foresaw the coming problems associated with climate change. One particular document, a 1988 report titled “The Greenhouse Effect” warned that the effects of climate change would be detectable by late in the 20th or early 21st century, and that “[b]y the time global warming becomes detectable it could be too late to take effective countermeasures to reduce the effects or even to stabilize the situation.”

The report, which was compiled by Shell’s Greenhouse Effect Working Group, was based on a 1986 study, but the company commissioned similar reports as early as 1981. According to Shell’s calculations, by 1981, oil was the cause of 44 percent of global carbon-dioxide emissions, 38 percent from coal, and 17 percent from natural gas. It also pegged the company’s own, individual contribution of CO2 at 4 percent of global emissions.

“Shell’s working group knew three decades ago that climate change was real and formidable, warning that it would affect living standards and food supplies and have social, economic and political consequences,” the Washington Post notes. “The documents contrast with Shell’s public stance on climate change during the 1990s, when the company was a member of the Global Climate Coalition, [which] raised doubts about the science of climate change and opposed the Kyoto Protocol, the global agreement reached in 1997 to fight climate change.”

The report was uncovered by journalist Dutch Jelmer Mommers and published in the newspaper De Correspondent.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus

Elliot Hannon is a writer in New York City.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Elliot Hannon

A 1988 Shell Environmental Report Shows the Oil Company Knew Climate Change Was Real and Would Be Devastating

Nicole Cliffe

Our Daughter Prefers Me to My Husband. I Don’t Blame Her!

Dianna Anderson

Why Do Republican Politicians Keep Getting the Bible Wrong?

Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of April 2

Justin Peters

YouTubers Processed the YouTube Shooting the Only Way They Could

April Glaser

Facebook Admitted That Most (Most!) of Its Users Could Have Had Their Profile Data Harvested

Jeremy Stahl

Donald Trump Basically Just Said He Should Lose the Litigation With Stormy Daniels

Elliot Hannon

Mick Mulvaney Gave His Political Appointees Big Raises Because It’s Only “Waste” if Someone Else Is Spending It

Christina Bonnington

Facebook Was Looking to Get In on the Health Data Craze. It Actually Made Sense.

Mark Joseph Stern

How a Trump Official Abused His Power to Prevent Undocumented Minors From Getting Abortions

Lena Wilson

Photographic Proof That Daniel Day-Lewis Rides the Subway, Still Uses a Flip Phone

Rebecca Onion

Roseanne’s Anti-Trans Feminism, the Jersey Shore, and Trump’s Syria Plan

Most Read

The Atlantic “Parts Ways” With Kevin Williamson Over Women-Should-Be-Hanged Comments

Jordan Weissmann

Don’t Let Anyone Stop You From Seeing Blockers

Inkoo Kang

What It’s Like to Watch Isle of Dogs As a Japanese Speaker

Emily Yoshida

The Only Thing to Admire About Tiger Woods Is His Legendary Talent

Jim Newell

Is Roseanne’s Gender Nonconforming Character Designed to Appease Anti-Trans Feminists?

Brynn Tannehill

Donald Trump Basically Just Said He Should Lose the Litigation With Stormy Daniels

Jeremy Stahl