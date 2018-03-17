Wisconsin Lawmaker Offers McCabe a Job to Help Him Qualify for His Pension

Attorney General Jeff Sessions (L) and then-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe (R) during a news conference to announce significant law enforcement actions July 13, 2017 at the Justice Department in Washington, D.C. Alex Wong/Getty Images

When Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe on Friday night, he was about 26 hours away from retirement. Now Rep. Mark Pocan from Wisconsin has offered McCabe a job following reports that suggested the former No. 2 at the FBI could still get his benefits if he works just two more days at a federal agency.

“Andrew call me. I could use a good two-day report on the biggest crime families in Washington, D.C.,” Pocan tweeted. The lawmaker linked to a tweet from reporter Andrea Mitchell who said “if a friendly member of Congress hired him for a week he could possibly qualify for pension benefits by extending his service the extra days.”

Andrew call me. I could use a good two-day report on the biggest crime families in Washington, D.C. https://t.co/DYVP00Em0x — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) March 17, 2018

One suggestion from a McCabe supporter: if a friendly member of Congress hired him for a week he could possibly qualify for pension benefits by extending his service the extra days — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) March 17, 2018

Pocan later issued a news release expanding the idea, insisting it was a “legitimate offer to work on election security.” The lawmaker from Wisconsin also highlighted that McCabe’s firing “makes it clear that President Trump is doing everything he can to discredit the FBI and undermine the Special Counsel’s investigation,” Pocan said. “While Speaker [Paul] Ryan and House Republicans have become complicit in the President’s destruction of our democracy, we must do all that we can to ensure that the investigation into Russia’s interference in our election is completed and that future elections are safeguarded from these kinds of attacks.”

Pocan isn’t alone. Rep. Seth Moulton from Massachusetts sent out a tweet Saturday morning saying he would be “happy to consider” hiring McCabe temporarily. “The Sixth District of MA would benefit from the wisdom and talent of such an experienced public servant,” Moulton wrote.

Would be happy to consider this. The Sixth District of MA would benefit from the wisdom and talent of such an experienced public servant. https://t.co/ynQWhdzQpC — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) March 17, 2018

Despite all these offers, it remains far from clear whether McCabe will indeed lose his retirement benefits and whether a temporary job in Congress would actually help to restore them.