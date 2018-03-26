Multiple Generations Explain Why High School Kids Are Now Better Than Adults at Talking About Guns

At the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C., and New York City, we asked marchers a simple question: Why did this movement—largely driven by student survivors of the Parkland, Florida, massacre—finally break through? Put another way: Why are high school kids now better than adults at talking about guns?

In the video above, attendees ages 16 to 74 explain why they think the youngest generation has taken ahold of the gun control movement. “I think it’s going to be a very good generation,” one woman said, “if we manage to keep them alive.”