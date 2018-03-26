The Slatest

White House Says It’s Investigating $500 Million in Loans to Jared Kushner’s Real Estate Company

By

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on March 8, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on March 8, 2018 in Washington, DC.
MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

The White House is investigating two loans totaling $500 million given to senior Trump advisor and professional in-law Jared Kushner, according to a letter released Monday from the head of the Office of Government Ethics. The disclosure came in correspondence between the acting head of the federal government ethics agency and a Democratic lawmaker on the House Oversight Committee. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) requested advisory input from the ethics office earlier this month on the ethical and legal implications of Kushner’s White House meetings with executives from Apollo Global Management and Citigroup and the subsequent $184 million and $325 million loans (respectively) Kushner’s real estate company, Kushner Cos, received from the two financial institutions.

“I have discussed this matter with the White House Counsel’s Office in order to ensure that they have begun the process of ascertaining the facts necessary to determine whether any law or regulation has been violated,” David Apol, the acting director of the Office of Government Ethics, wrote on March 22nd. “During that discussion, the White House informed me that they had already begun this process.”

“After Mr. Trump won, Mr. Kushner resigned from the company and sold his personal stake in some projects and assets to family members and others, but he retains a stake in multiple Kushner Cos. properties, including those that received the Apollo and Citigroup loans,” according to the Wall Street Journal. “The White House’s examination of the loans to Kushner Cos. comes as the company is being investigated by the Brooklyn U.S. attorney’s office and the Securities and Exchange Commission over its use of a federal investment-for-visa program known as EB-5.”

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus

Elliot Hannon is a writer in New York City.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Elliot Hannon

White House Says It’s Investigating $500 Million in Loans to Jared Kushner’s Real Estate Company

Shirley Chan and Jaime Dunaway

Multiple Generations Explain Why High School Kids Are Now Better Than Adults at Talking About Guns

Josh Voorhees

Republicans Hope “Hillary Clinton” Still Scares Red-State Voters

Christina Cauterucci

How 60 Minutes Provided the Perfect Venue for Stormy Daniels

Isaac Chotiner

How to Understand Anti-Semitism in Trump’s America

Rebecca Onion

Stormy Daniels, CPR for Gunshots, and the March for Our Lives

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Stormy Daniels Sues Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen for Defamation in Today’s Edition of News Cycle Theater

Paul Seamus Ryan

Cambridge Analytica’s Foreign Workers Broke U.S. Law

Jim Newell

How the March for Our Lives Can Actually Win

Mallory Ortberg

Help! My Friends’ Kid Spilled Juice on My Expensive Laptop. Do They Owe Me a New One?

Ben Mathis-Lilley

A Guide to the Many Lawyers Who Have Been Trying to Prevent Trump From Inducing His Own Downfall

Marissa Martinelli

Netflix Renews One Day at a Time for a Third Season

Most Read

It’s Hard Not to Believe Stormy Daniels After That 60 Minutes Interview

Willa Paskin

The Parkland Generation Doesn’t Just Plan to Solve Our Gun Crisis. It Wants to Restore Our Democracy.

Mark Joseph Stern

Watch Fox’s Chris Wallace School Mnuchin on Unconstitutionality of Line-Item Veto

Daniel Politi

Sometimes It’s Hard to Tell Why a Saturday Night Live Sketch Was Cut. Sometimes It’s Not.

Matthew Dessem

Trump, First Lady Will Be Far Apart When Stormy Daniels’ 60 Minutes Interview Airs

Daniel Politi

As Trump Loses Another Attorney, He Insists “Many Lawyers” Want to Represent Him

Daniel Politi