Watch Martin Luther King’s Granddaughter at Anti-Gun Rally: “I Have a Dream That Enough Is Enough”

Martin Luther King Jr’s granddaughter Yolanda Renee King speaks next to student Jaclyn Corin during the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington, D.C. on March 24, 2018. NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

The nine-year-old granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr. made a surprise appearance at the March for Our Lives protest in Washington, D.C. and told the crowd that she also has a dream: “A gun-free world.”

“My grandfather had a dream that his four little children will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character,” said the adorable Yolanda Renee King. “I have a dream that enough is enough,” she said. “And that this should be a gun-free world— period.”

She then led the clearly captivated crowd in a chant: “Spread the word! Have you heard? All across the nation, we are going to be a great generation!” Yolanda then asked the crowd to repeat the chant—twice—“like you really, really mean it!”