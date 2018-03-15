The Slatest

In a Trump Family Tradition, Vanessa Trump Reportedly Files for Divorce from Donald Trump Jr.

By

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 21: Donald Trump Jr. along with his wife Vanessa Trump, attend the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
Vibes.
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

After days of rumors that Donald Trump Jr.’s marriage was on the rocks, the New York Post’s Page Six is reporting Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa, filed for divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court Thursday. “The president’s daughter-in-law filed for an uncontested proceeding, meaning she’s not expecting a legal battle over custody of the couple’s five children or their assets,” the Post reports.

A 2006 New York Times story had this exceptionally Trumpy love-at-third-sight creation story.

“I’m at this fashion show,” Vanessa Trump said, recalling their meeting in 2003. “Donald Trump comes up to me with his son: ‘Hi, I’m Donald Trump. I wanted to introduce you to my son Donald Trump Jr.’”

The three engaged in a brief, awkward conversation.

At intermission, the elder Trump again noticed a gorgeous girl nearby.

“Donald comes back up to me again, ‘I don’t think you’ve met my son Donald Trump Jr.,’” Vanessa Trump recalled. She remembers responding, “Yeah, we just met, five minutes ago.”

Six weeks later, at a birthday party at a New York restaurant, they were introduced a third time, this time by a mutual friend. Neither remembered the other. “We talked for an hour,” she recalled.

Then suddenly, something clicked: Wait, you were at that fashion show. Wait, you’re “the one with the retarded dad!” Vanessa blurted out.

And, as they say, the rest was history. The couple was married in Nov. 2005 at Mar-a-Lago. A hand full of kids and a decade-plus later, we arrive at the end of history for the couple. Page Six reported earlier this week that the pair of 40-year-olds was experiencing marital problems, citing multiple (unnamed) sources that they were headed for divorce. According to the Post, the strains of being in the spotlight of Big Donald Trump’s inferno of a presidency has taken a toll. That seems understandable; having Donald Trump as president has taken a toll on all of us. To be honest, this probably isn’t even the first marriage the Trump presidency has claimed, but that’s neither here nor there. More interesting, some of the Post’s sources said Trump Jr.’s tweeting had become a problem. Well, yes.

Elliot Hannon

Elliot Hannon is a writer in New York City

