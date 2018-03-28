VA Secretary David Shulkin Forced Out by Trump in Latest Cabinet Shakeup

Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin after a hearing March 15, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The head of the Department of Veterans Affairs, Secretary David Shulkin, was ousted by President Trump Wednesday, marking the end of what had become a fraught relationship with the White House. Shulkin will be replaced by Dr. Ronny Jackson, the White House physician and a rear admiral in the Navy. Trump had telegraphed his intention to get rid of the lone Democrat and sole holdover from the Obama administration in his cabinet, going silent in public on Shulkin’s future as the VA got bogged down by policy missteps, political infighting, and ethical lapses.

Shulkin came to the VA in 2014, brought in by the Obama administration to help reform the VA health care system, which was mired in controversy and mismanagement. The department’s budget is huge; the VA put in a $198.6 billion budget request for 2019, which amounts to more than the combined budgets of the State Department, Homeland Security, and the entire intelligence community. Shulkin oversaw the implementation of a contracted-care health care system, aimed at improving service for veterans by privatizing part of the VA’s health care network, which is made up of more than 1,000 facilities nationwide. Shulkin quickly found himself in the middle of an ideological battle over the scope of the VA’s assistance to veterans and, in terms of health care, the department’s second largest expenditure, the existential question of how much of that care should be provided by the VA itself and how much should be privatized and paid for by the department.

These bumps in the road were exacerbated by a mutiny at the department among conservative Trump appointees who launched an orchestrated effort to dethrone Shulkin. To make matters worse, the Secretary’s judgement and ethics came into question over a trip to Europe with his wife that liberally mixed official business with personal excursions. The department’s inspector general report found “serious derelictions” surrounding the trip, which cost more than $122,000. Shulkin agreed to reimburse the government for his wife’s airfare, but the damage had already been done. Meanwhile, Shulkin was locked in a power struggle within the department and appeared to lose the confidence of the White House, fueling rumors that Shulkin would be next on the Trump administration chopping block with Energy Secretary Rick Perry considered a possible replacement.