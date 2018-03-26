The Slatest

U.S. Expels 60 Russian Diplomats As Part of International Response to Nerve Agent Attack

By

The sign for the Russian Embassy is viewed in Washington.
The sign for the Russian Embassy in Washington on Monday.
Jim Watson/Getty Images

The U.S. has joined with more than a dozen other countries to retaliate against Russia for the nerve agent attack in Britain earlier this month. The Trump administration has expelled 60 Russian diplomats from the U.S. and closed the Russian consulate in Seattle. The order includes 12 spies that the U.S. believes are working at Russia’s U.N. consulate in New York. According to the AP, the Seattle facility was a counterintelligence concern because of its proximity to a U.S. naval base.

Fourteen EU member states—more than half of the members—as well as Canada are also expelling Russian diplomatic staff, EU chief Donald Tusk announced Monday. Britain had already expelled 23 Russian diplomats over the attack that hospitalized ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter on March 4 in Salisbury, England. Russia, which denies involvement in the attack and accused Britain of orchestrating an anti-Russian campaign, expelled 23 British diplomats last week in response and is likely to further retaliate  against Monday’s expulsions.

The United States’ actions follow its decision two weeks ago to slap new sanctions on 19 Russian individuals and five organizations. While those sanctions were in response to interference in the 2016 presidential election and various cyberoperations, the British attack was also mentioned in the Treasury Department announcement. The Obama administration had expelled 35 Russian “intelligence operatives” and shuttered two Russian-owned facilities in December 2016 in response to election interference. After a six-month delay, President Vladimir Putin responded to that move by ordering the U.S. to reduce its diplomatic staff in Russia by 755 employees.

As the investigation into Russia’s role in the election continues, President Trump himself has often been reluctant to criticize Russia. Just last week, he defended his call to congratulate Putin on his election victory—a gesture made against the advice of his aides and reportedly without mentioning the nerve agent attack—by saying that “getting along” with Russia is a good thing and that the Russian government “can help solve problems with North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, ISIS, Iran and even the coming Arms Race.”

But despite this posture from Trump, U.S.-Russian relations have continued to deteriorate precipitously in recent months. For what it’s worth, Trump’s new national security adviser, John Bolton, is a longtime, reflexive Russia hawk.

Trump is right about one thing: Deteriorating overall relations between the U.S. and Russia aren’t good for anyone and will make resolution of the conflicts he mentioned more difficult. But in response to Russia’s recent actions abroad—most notably what was essentially a chemical weapons attack on the soil of a U.S. ally and NATO member state—the U.S. can’t do nothing, whatever the president’s personal feelings about Putin or Russia might be. Will these latest measures actually change the Russian government’s behavior? Probably not. But what’s more significant than the expulsions themselves is the coordination involved. It’s encouraging that even in a post-Trump, post-Brexit world, these allies can still get on the same page when they need to.

Joshua Keating is a staff writer at Slate focusing on international affairs and author of the forthcoming book, Invisible Countries.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Isaac Chotiner

Judd Apatow Explains Why He Makes Movies That Explore the Human Condition (Sometimes)

Marissa Martinelli

Killer Mike Apologizes to March for Our Lives Organizers for Timing of NRA TV Interview

Molly Olmstead

Wisconsin High-Schoolers Are Marching 50 Miles to Paul Ryan’s Hometown to Demand Gun Control

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Court Filing Says FBI Covered Up Evidence That Pulse Shooter Omar Mateen’s Father Was a Bureau Informant

Madeline Ashby

A New Short Story From Sci-Fi Author and Futurist Madeline Ashby

Ian Harris

An Expert Responds to Madeline Ashby’s Short Story “Domestic Violence”

Joshua Keating

U.S. Expels 60 Russian Diplomats as Part of International Response to Nerve Agent Attack

Inkoo Kang

YouTube Is a Temple of Nostalgia for 1990s TV Commercials

Lena Wilson

Claire Foy Says Being at the Center of The Crown Pay Gap Controversy Is “Very Very Odd”

Alieza Durana

Seeking Better Work-Life Balance in the Suburbs? You Better Have a Good Car.

Molly Olmstead

Remington Outdoor, One of America’s Oldest Gun Manufacturers, Files for Bankruptcy

Andrew Gelman

Can You Criticize Science (or Do Science) Without Looking Like an Obsessive? Maybe Not.

Most Read

It’s Hard Not to Believe Stormy Daniels After That 60 Minutes Interview

Willa Paskin

The Parkland Generation Doesn’t Just Plan to Solve Our Gun Crisis. It Wants to Restore Our Democracy.

Mark Joseph Stern

Watch Fox’s Chris Wallace School Mnuchin on Unconstitutionality of Line-Item Veto

Daniel Politi

Sometimes It’s Hard to Tell Why a Saturday Night Live Sketch Was Cut. Sometimes It’s Not.

Matthew Dessem

Trump, First Lady Will Be Far Apart When Stormy Daniels’ 60 Minutes Interview Airs

Daniel Politi

As Trump Loses Another Attorney, He Insists “Many Lawyers” Want to Represent Him

Daniel Politi