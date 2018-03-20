Two Students Reported Injured but Not Killed in Shooting at Maryland High School

The location of Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland. Screen shot/Google Maps

Two victims and a shooter have been injured in an incident at a high school in Great Mills, Maryland, local authorities say. NBC News appears to have gotten the most detailed account yet available from St. Mary’s County sheriff Tim Cameron:

The chaos unfolded before 8 a.m. ET when the shooter walked into the 1,600-student school and fired a round at a female student, also hitting a male student. The school resource officer was alerted to the gunfire and “quickly” confronted the gunman, according to Cameron said.

One of the victims is in critical condition and the other was “critically injured” but is stable, NBC says. The shooter was reportedly male.

We’ll update this post as more information emerges.