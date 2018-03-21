The Slatest

Trump’s Security Briefing Warned “DO NOT CONGRATULATE” Putin on Election Win. It Didn’t Stop Him.

By

President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office of the White House, January 28, 2017 in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office of the White House, January 28, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Vladimir Putin waltzed to another 6-year term as Russian president last weekend, besting a watered-down field of no-name candidates in an election that was heavily tilted in Putin’s favor in every conceivable way. It was no democratic triumph. But neither is Donald Trump. So when the president of the United States got on the horn Tuesday to chat with his Russian counterpart, the Washington Post reports, Trump’s national security team put together a briefing on how best to approach the potentially delicate situation.

The briefing included a section, in all caps, stating: “DO NOT CONGRATULATE” the Russian president on his reelection.

Trump took a different strategic approach on what he later declared a “very good call.”

On top of the vaguely democratic vote, Russia has been accused of assassinating a former Russian double agent in Salisbury, England in a brazen poison attack earlier this month. Trump’s briefing reportedly suggested condemning Putin for the poison incident, but Trump, never one for actual face-to-face confrontation, did not call out Moscow for an alleged attack that U.S. and British intelligence both blame on Russia.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus

Elliot Hannon is a writer in New York City.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Elliot Hannon

Trump’s Security Briefing Warned “DO NOT CONGRATULATE” Putin on Election Win. It Didn’t Stop Him.

Daniel Denvir

Trump’s Call to Execute Drug Dealers May Be Dictator-Inspired, but Its Roots Are All-American

Siva Vaidhyanathan

Facebook Was Letting Down Users Years Before Cambridge Analytica

Rachelle Hampton

Sure, J-School Can Be a Scam. But for People of Color, It’s One We Need.

Christina Bonnington

Why It Matters That Apple Is Developing Its Own Screens for the First Time

Joshua Keating

Despite Trump’s Enthusiasm, the U.S.–Saudi Special Relationship May Not Last

Mark Joseph Stern

Can a State Compel Anti-Abortion Clinics to Provide Information About Free Abortions?

Rebecca Onion

Hope Hicks, John Bolton’s super-PAC Ties, and a Great Octogenarian

Jamelle Bouie

Donald Trump Wants to Execute More People of Color

Aaron Mak

How Google Plans to Spend $300 Million to Bolster Digital News

Jaime Dunaway

Bankrupt Weinstein Company Releases Harvey’s Victims From Nondisclosure Agreements

Will Oremus

Facebook Is Passing the Buck

Most Read

Kris Kobach Is a Loser

Mark Joseph Stern

How Is It Possible To Read 6,000 Words of Deep Reporting on Hope Hicks and Still Not Really Understand Her at All?

Ruth Graham

Student Evaluations Can’t Be Used to Assess Professors. They’re Discriminatory.

Kristina Mitchell

Republicans Try to Have It Both Ways on Mueller

Jamelle Bouie

Trump Pushing the Firing of Andrew McCabe Was a Direct Challenge to Our Democracy

Dahlia Lithwick

Ben Carson Just Used the “Women Be Shopping” Defense at a Congressional Hearing

Ben Mathis-Lilley