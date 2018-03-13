Longtime Trump Aide Fired Abruptly From White House Job, Immediately Joins Re-Election Campaign

The Slatest

Longtime Trump Aide Fired Abruptly

By

John McEntee checks his watch while holding file folders and papers in his other arm.
John McEntee, special assistant and personal aide to Donald Trump, follows the president to Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Sept. 27.
AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Trump’s longtime personal aide and body man John McEntee was escorted from the White House on Monday. According to CNN and CBS, McEntee was reportedly fired because he is under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security for serious financial crimes unrelated to Trump.

The campaign announced immediately that McEntee will be taking a position on Trump’s re-election campaign as senior adviser for campaign operations.

Other sources told CNN that McEntee was fired because of issues related to his security clearance. His is the latest in a recent spate of departures by Trump aides. Hope Hicks, another notable aide, resigned in late February. Trump’s longtime bodyguard, Keith Schiller, left the White House in September for financial reasons.

McEntee’s departure came on the same day as another, more high-profile ousting. Trump announced Tuesday morning he was replacing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

McEntee was one of Trump’s “original” aides—along with Hicks and Dan Scavino—who joined the campaign as a volunteer in 2015 and has since been regularly present at Trump’s side. According to Politico, McEntee, who was once a quarterback for the University of Connecticut and the star of a 2011 football-throwing viral video, excelled at staying low-profile in a chaotic administration.

According to the New York Times, several advisers close to Trump are worried that McEntee’s departure will affect the president’s mood, as none of his most trusted aides remain to be around him at all times.

Molly Olmstead

Molly Olmstead is a Slate assistant social media editor.

Molly Olmstead

Longtime Trump Aide Fired Abruptly From White House Job, Immediately Joins Re-Election Campaign

Fred Kaplan

Rex Tillerson Was the Most Passive Secretary of State in a Century

Isaac Chotiner

Why White Evangelicals Abandoned Their Principles for Donald Trump

Lena Wilson

How the Wrinkle in Time Movie Departs From Madeleine L’Engle’s Novel

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Trump’s Nominee to Lead CIA Supervised Torture of Mistakenly Identified Subject, Then Destroyed Evidence

Ruth Graham

Well, Here’s a Somewhat Baffling Apartment Therapy Piece About a Large Family That Lives in a School Bus

