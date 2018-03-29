Conservative Columnists, the Second Amendment, and Trump’s Lawyers

Increasingly undefended. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Unrepresented: Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern explain why President Trump is having such a hard time hiring good lawyers to represent him in the Russia matter. None of Trump’s familiarity with “New York Real Estate Land, Multiple Divorce Land, and Repeated Bankruptcy Land” will help him hire a reputable criminal attorney, or ten.

Doing fine: Don’t shed a single tear for conservative columnists, who are well-represented at our nation’s center-left publications, even as their agenda dominates our politics, Osita Nwanevu writes.

We’re good: Elizabeth Wydra respects John Paul Stevens greatly, but doesn’t agree that we should repeal the Second Amendment. The problem is not in the law, but in its application.

Damning record: Here are all the (adult) public officials who have helped circulate conspiracy theories about the Parkland activists, rounded up by Molly Olmstead.

For fun: Ben Affleck seems to be doing fine.

Again,

Rebecca