The Angle

The Angle: Skimpy Team Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on the Second Amendment, conservative columnists, and Trump’s lawyers.

By

RICHFIELD, OHIO - MARCH 29: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd gathered at the Local 18 Richfield Facility of the Operating Engineers Apprentice and Training, a union and apprentice training center specializing in the repair and operation of heavy equipment on March 29, 2018 in Richfield, Ohio. President Trump's remarks centered upon infrastructure investment in the economy and labor statistics. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
Increasingly undefended.
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Unrepresented: Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern explain why President Trump is having such a hard time hiring good lawyers to represent him in the Russia matter. None of Trump’s familiarity with “New York Real Estate Land, Multiple Divorce Land, and Repeated Bankruptcy Land” will help him hire a reputable criminal attorney, or ten.

Doing fine: Don’t shed a single tear for conservative columnists, who are well-represented at our nation’s center-left publications, even as their agenda dominates our politics, Osita Nwanevu writes.

We’re good: Elizabeth Wydra respects John Paul Stevens greatly, but doesn’t agree that we should repeal the Second Amendment. The problem is not in the law, but in its application.

Damning record: Here are all the (adult) public officials who have helped circulate conspiracy theories about the Parkland activists, rounded up by Molly Olmstead.

For fun: Ben Affleck seems to be doing fine.

Again,

Rebecca

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Rebecca Onion

Conservative Columnists, the Second Amendment, and Trump’s Lawyers

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Is Donald Trump Such a Big, Grown-Up Boy That He Could Do All the President Jobs Himself?

Jordan Weissmann

Donald Trump Insists Amazon Is Ripping Off the Postal Service. It’s Not.

Heather Schwedel

Why Did Fans Flee LiveJournal, and Where Will They Go After Tumblr?

Phillip Carter

Chaos Awaits Ronny Jackson, Trump’s Choice to Lead the VA

Heather Schwedel

Ben Affleck’s Twitter Account Is Rising Like a Phoenix

Sharon Bradford Franklin

The Controversial CLOUD Act Could Harm Human Rights Around the World

Molly Olmstead

The Public Attacks on the Parkland Teen Activists Are Getting Nastier

Lena Wilson

Watch Daniel Day-Lewis and Lesley Manville Get Into a Food Fight in New Phantom Thread Deleted Scene

Jaime Dunaway

Serial Subject Adnan Syed Will Get A New Trial

Elizabeth Wydra

No, Justice Stevens, We Don’t Need to Repeal the Second Amendment

April Glaser

Cambridge Analytica’s Election Work in the Caribbean Shows How Shady It Could Be

Most Read

I Love My Affectionate, Messy Kids, but My In-Laws Are So Paranoid About Germs

Carvell Wallace

Trump Is Defenseless Against Robert Mueller

Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern

There Really Are Plenty of Conservative Columnists

Osita Nwanevu

The Only (Alleged) Sex-Slave Cult Story You Need to Understand Kirsten Gillibrand’s Weakness as a 2020 Candidate

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Donald Trump Wants to Get Revenge on Jeff Bezos by Messing With Amazon’s Taxes

Jordan Weissmann

Trump’s Lawyer’s Lawyer Now Says Trump’s Lawyer Wasn’t Actually Trump’s Lawyer

Ben Mathis-Lilley