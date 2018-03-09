Trump’s Summit, the Times’ Obsession, and Climate Despair

Friday’s summit news hits Tokyo. Toshifumi Kitamura/Getty Images

Possibilities: Fred Kaplan has some ideas for how Trump could turn the upcoming meeting with North Korea to our advantage. It remains to be seen how much of this preparation the president might have the temperament to carry out.

Epic mess: Trump’s tariffs may not stand, but they made one thing clear to Jordan Weissmann: American trade laws give the president too much power, and need revision.

That single note: All the times the New York Times’ editorial writers have taken on the “campus left” in recent months, compiled into a dismal chronology by Ben Mathis-Lilley.

Hard lesson: Alison Spodek Keimowitz, a scientist and teacher, felt daily despair about climate change, until she got leukemia and learned something about the value of time.

For fun: Don’t miss these teapots.

Seriously, don’t,

Rebecca