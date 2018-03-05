Trump’s Silence, Italy’s Results, and Boring Oscars

The Angle

The Angle: Scot-Free Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on the Oscars, Trump’s inaction on Russia, and the Mueller guessing game.

By

Presidential candidate, President Vladimir Putin attends a rally to support his candidature in the upcoming presidential election at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow on March 3, 2018. Russians will go to the polls on March 18, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images)
No consequences.
KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

His silence: There are some things Trump could do to punish Russian hackers who messed with American elections. Fred Kaplan sums them up and wonders why, given all these possibilities, the president has refrained from action.

Through a glass darkly: Isn’t it a weird feeling to care so much about the Mueller investigation and have so little insight into its workings? Isaac Chotiner interviews Benjamin Wittes on our national exercise in tea-leaf interpretation.

Bad news: The results of Italy’s recent election show that populism is self-perpetuating, not cyclical, Yascha Mounk writes. The United States should take note.

Mostly boring: The Academy Awards, which had the potential to be interesting, were largely a snooze last night, Willa Paskin writes. Even the fish-sex movie that generated 1,000 jokes—and won Best Picture—was fundamentally uninteresting, Aisha Harris agrees. Christina Cauterucci watched the E! red carpet spectacle and found it likewise dull, then, sometimes, profoundly uncomfortable. But hey. At least Roger Deakins finally got his due.

For fun: The Lonely Island video that might have been.

Pretty good,

Rebecca

Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Alex Whiting

The Jurisprudential Arguments Against Obstruction of Justice Charges for Trump All Fall Apart

Mark Joseph Stern

All the Ways Kris Kobach Has Already Lied to the Court That’s Overseeing His Kansas Voter Fraud Trial

Alex Barasch

Video Games Aren’t to Blame for Gun Violence, but They Do Prop Up Gun Culture

Josh Voorhees

GOP Sen. Thad Cochran to Retire in April

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Former Aide, Who May Be Completely Full of It, Says Trump Knew About June 2016 Meeting With Russians

Rebecca Onion

Trump’s Silence, Italy’s Results, and Boring Oscars

Rachelle Hampton

“It Was a Baller-Ass Time”: An Interview With Someone at That A Wrinkle in Time Screening From the Oscars

April Glaser

Sales of DIY Assault-Weapon Kits Appear to Be Booming After the Parkland Shooting

Christina Cauterucci

Tiffany Haddish, Rita Moreno, and the Surprising Poignancy of Celebrities Repeating Outfits They’ve Worn in Public Before

Rachel Withers

Watch Frances McDormand’s Oscar Thief Show Off His Award for “Best Producer”

Osita Nwanevu

California Is Not As Liberal As You Think

Marissa Martinelli

Watch the Writer and Star of The Silent Child Sign Her Oscar Acceptance Speech About the Importance of Communication

Most Read

Why We Hear So Much but Understand So Little About Where the Mueller Investigation Is Going

Isaac Chotiner

Trump Actually Told Some Funny Jokes at the Gridiron Dinner—But Then Things Got Weird

Daniel Politi

Watch a Flabbergasted Chuck Todd Laugh Out Loud at Trump’s Commerce Secretary Over Tariffs

Daniel Politi

Here Are the Five Worst Oscar Snubs in the History of the Academy Awards

Matthew Dessem

E!’s Uncomfortable, Dull Oscars Red Carpet Exposes How Hollywood Has Failed #MeToo

Christina Cauterucci

The Fish-Monster Sex Movie Was a Disappointingly Safe Choice for Best Picture

Aisha Harris