Trump Will Get His Military Parade — But Without Tanks

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron attend the traditional Bastille day military parade on the Champs-Elysees on July 14, 2017 in Paris France. Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is getting what he wants, at least in part. The Pentagon agreed to the military parade that Trump has been pushing ever since he was inspired by the Paris Bastille Day event, but unlike that event there won’t be any heavy military vehicles going down the streets of Washington. Turns out the Pentagon is a bit worried that trucks may not be the best for city streets.

A Pentagon memo released Friday detailed that the parade that will be held on Nov. 11, which is Veterans day, will “include wheeled vehicles only, no tanks—consideration must be given to minimize damage to local infrastructure.” It will, however, include a “heavy air component” at the end of the parade, including older airplanes “as available.” There will also apparently be plenty of period uniforms.

The parade is set to go from the White House to the Capitol. Trump has been talking about a possible parade for a while now after he attended France’s Bastille Day celebration last July. Trump praised his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in New York months later saying that “We’re going to have to try and top it.”

Trump has said a military parade would be great for national pride. “We’ll see if we can do it at a reasonable cost, and if we can’t, we won’t do it. But the generals would love to do it, I can tell you, and so would I,” Trump told Fox News last month. “I think it’s great for our country in terms of being a cheerleader.”