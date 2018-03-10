Trump Says He Believes North Korea Will Halt Missile Tests “Through Meetings”

President Donald Trump is taking North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un at his word. On Saturday, the commander in chief seemingly couldn’t stop patting himself on the back for agreeing to the meeting with the North Korean leader, saying he has support from the regional heavyweights and is confident that his demands will be met.
North Korea has allegedly vowed not to carry any missile tests until after the proposed meetings will take place—a promise that the commander in chief seems ready and willing to believe. “North Korea has not conducted a Missile Test since November 28, 2017 and has promised not to do so through our meetings. I believe they will honor that commitment!” Trump wrote on Twitter.
Trump’s tweets came mere days after he shocked the world on Thursday when he immediately told South Korean officials he would be willing to meet for talks with North Korea.
Although Trump made no comment about the timing of this meeting in his Saturday tweets, the South Korean officials who met with him at the White House said the meeting would be held by May.
The president also took to Twitter to push back against claims that some of the most important U.S. allies in the region are opposed to the talks. In two separate tweets, Trump said that the leaders of China and Japan support the idea. “President XI told me he appreciates that the U.S. is working to solve the problem diplomatically rather than going with the ominous alternative,” Trump wrote on Twitter, in reference to Chinese President Xi Jinping. “China continues to be helpful!” Trump also wrote that he spoke with Japan’s Shinzo Abe, who was “very enthusiastic about talks with North Korea.”
The pair of tweets “represent Trump’s simplistic characterization of conversations in recent days with Asian leaders whose reactions to his diplomatic gambit have been more complicated,” notes the Washington Post. Although it’s true that regional leaders seem glad that Trump has moved on from the warnings of “fire and fury like the world has never seen” when talking about North Korea, there are other concerns now. The Post explains:
Among them are that Trump was too quick to agree to a meeting without any apparent conditions, and that his sometimes impetuous approach could lead to unfortunate concessions.
“The leaders of Japan and China see significant promise but also a certain risk in the prospect of a [U.S.-North Korea] summit,” said Daniel Russel, a regional expert at the Asia Society who until last year served as assistant secretary of state for East Asia.
“For both Abe and Xi Jinping, the rhetoric of bloody nose and fire and fury was quite concerning,” Russel said. “I’m sure [the prospect of a summit] comes as a relief to a certain degree. But the leaders must have each wondered why they hadn’t been informed in advance and — certainly in the case of our close ally Japan — why there had been no prior consultation before the U.S. announcement.”
Trump is clearly annoyed at how the media have raised questions about his agreement to meet with the North Korean leader and dedicated a tweet to the issue, noting that the “press was startled & amazed” when the agreement was first announced. “But by the following morning the news became FAKE,” Trump wrote. “They said so what, who cares!”
In a fascinating piece, the New York Times takes a close look at how we got to Trump’s agreement to meet with Kim, which starts off by detailing just how shocked everyone was that the commander in chief said yes so quickly:
Mr. Trump accepted on the spot, stunning not only Mr. Chung and the other high-level South Koreans who were with him, but also the phalanx of American officials who were gathered in the Oval Office.
His advisers assumed the president would take more time to discuss such a decision with them first. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, the president’s national security adviser, both expressed caution. If you go ahead with this, they told Mr. Trump, there will be risks and downsides.
Mr. Trump brushed them off. I get it, I get it, he said.
Where others see flashing yellow lights and slow down, Mr. Trump speeds up. And just like that, in the course of 45 minutes in the Oval Office, Mr. Trump threw aside caution and dispensed with decades of convention to embark on a daring, high-wire diplomatic gambit aimed at resolving one of the world’s most intractable standoffs.