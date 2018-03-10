Trump Says He Believes North Korea Will Halt Missile Tests “Through Meetings”

A pedestrian in Tokyo walks in front of a huge screen flashing a news report relating to President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreeing to meet for talks on March 9, 2018. TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is taking North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un at his word. On Saturday, the commander in chief seemingly couldn’t stop patting himself on the back for agreeing to the meeting with the North Korean leader, saying he has support from the regional heavyweights and is confident that his demands will be met.

North Korea has allegedly vowed not to carry any missile tests until after the proposed meetings will take place—a promise that the commander in chief seems ready and willing to believe. “North Korea has not conducted a Missile Test since November 28, 2017 and has promised not to do so through our meetings. I believe they will honor that commitment!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

North Korea has not conducted a Missile Test since November 28, 2017 and has promised not to do so through our meetings. I believe they will honor that commitment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2018

Trump’s tweets came mere days after he shocked the world on Thursday when he immediately told South Korean officials he would be willing to meet for talks with North Korea.

Although Trump made no comment about the timing of this meeting in his Saturday tweets, the South Korean officials who met with him at the White House said the meeting would be held by May.

Chinese President XI JINPING and I spoke at length about the meeting with KIM JONG UN of North Korea. President XI told me he appreciates that the U.S. is working to solve the problem diplomatically rather than going with the ominous alternative. China continues to be helpful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2018

The president also took to Twitter to push back against claims that some of the most important U.S. allies in the region are opposed to the talks. In two separate tweets, Trump said that the leaders of China and Japan support the idea. “President XI told me he appreciates that the U.S. is working to solve the problem diplomatically rather than going with the ominous alternative,” Trump wrote on Twitter, in reference to Chinese President Xi Jinping. “China continues to be helpful!” Trump also wrote that he spoke with Japan’s Shinzo Abe, who was “very enthusiastic about talks with North Korea.”

Spoke to Prime Minister Abe of Japan, who is very enthusiastic about talks with North Korea. Also discussing opening up Japan to much better trade with the U.S. Currently have a massive $100 Billion Trade Deficit. Not fair or sustainable. It will all work out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2018

The pair of tweets “represent Trump’s simplistic characterization of conversations in recent days with Asian leaders whose reactions to his diplomatic gambit have been more complicated,” notes the Washington Post. Although it’s true that regional leaders seem glad that Trump has moved on from the warnings of “fire and fury like the world has never seen” when talking about North Korea, there are other concerns now. The Post explains:

Among them are that Trump was too quick to agree to a meeting without any apparent conditions, and that his sometimes impetuous approach could lead to unfortunate concessions. “The leaders of Japan and China see significant promise but also a certain risk in the prospect of a [U.S.-North Korea] summit,” said Daniel Russel, a regional expert at the Asia Society who until last year served as assistant secretary of state for East Asia. “For both Abe and Xi Jinping, the rhetoric of bloody nose and fire and fury was quite concerning,” Russel said. “I’m sure [the prospect of a summit] comes as a relief to a certain degree. But the leaders must have each wondered why they hadn’t been informed in advance and — certainly in the case of our close ally Japan — why there had been no prior consultation before the U.S. announcement.”

Trump is clearly annoyed at how the media have raised questions about his agreement to meet with the North Korean leader and dedicated a tweet to the issue, noting that the “press was startled & amazed” when the agreement was first announced. “But by the following morning the news became FAKE,” Trump wrote. “They said so what, who cares!”

In the first hours after hearing that North Korea’s leader wanted to meet with me to talk denuclearization and that missile launches will end, the press was startled & amazed.They couldn’t believe it. But by the following morning the news became FAKE.They said so what, who cares! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2018

In a fascinating piece, the New York Times takes a close look at how we got to Trump’s agreement to meet with Kim, which starts off by detailing just how shocked everyone was that the commander in chief said yes so quickly: