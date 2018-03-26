Accused Sexual Assaulter President Reportedly Wants Alleged Wife Batterer Back on Team

The Slatest

Trump Reportedly Misses the Good Old Days With Aide Forced to Leave White House Over Domestic Violence

By

Rob Porter, center, walks with "the old gang" before being dismissed in February.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The White House has been hemorrhaging staff over the past months, which has simultaneously emboldened President Trump to hire even more ludicrous people that share his nonsensical ideological style and love of TV-learning, as well as made Trump pine for the old gang. Since there’s only enough food and water for a month-long stay in Donald Trump’s doghouse, it shouldn’t be surprising that the New York Times reports Trump is daydreams about the return of former White House staff secretary Rob Porter, who exited the White House on Feb. 7th after incidents of emotional and physical abuse against two former wives came to light.

From the Times:

The president’s calls with Mr. Porter have increased in the last few weeks, as the number of people he is close to in the White House has dwindled because of the large number of staff departures, the people familiar with the calls said… The president has told the advisers he has talked with that he knows he probably cannot bring Mr. Porter back. But he has made clear that he misses the staff structure that Mr. Porter had helped build and implement, a White House official said, speaking on background because advisers were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. Mr. Porter also served as a de facto deputy chief of staff for policy, playing a key role on issues like tariffs, and Mr. Trump spent as much as two hours a day with him.

Trump *knowing* that he “probably cannot” have Porter back in the White House is somehow the most self-aware thing Trump has thought during his presidency.

Elliot Hannon is a writer in New York City.

