Trump Reaches a Landmark: Spends 100th Day in Office at One of His Golf Clubs

For all those who like to say Donald Trump doesn’t do anything of significance as commander in chief, the president reached an important milestone on Saturday, when he spent his 100th day since moving into the White House at one of his golf clubs, according to tallies by CNN and NBC.

Trump’s motorcade arrived at his West Palm Beach, Florida, golf club shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday morning hours before he is scheduled to give a speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort in the afternoon.

Trump, of course, used to really love to criticize his predecessor for his golfing habits. But now his motto seems to be go big or go home and has completely outshone other presidents in the amount of time he spends at golf clubs. Not to mention the added bonus that Trump is spending his time at properties that are named after him, which has raised lots of complaints that the president is using his office to increase the profile of his clubs and make them more valuable.

Will you talk about how many times you've played golf and complained about Obama playing golf? pic.twitter.com/kE5Po4U0Zd — Rod Blackhurst (@rodblackhurst) March 15, 2017

Saturday marked Trump’s 36th visit to his West Palm Beach club while he has visited Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, 40 times; the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, 23 times; and he golfed with professional players at the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida once, according to CNN’s count. The tally means Trump has spent almost 25 percent of his days in office at one of his golf clubs. That doesn’t mean that he’s actually hit the links, though the White House usually keeps mum about the president’s schedule when he’s at his properties.

The details on Trump/RNC fundraiser: pic.twitter.com/v8uv0nndCb — Alex Leary (@learyreports) March 2, 2018

On Saturday afternoon, Trump will be hosting a joint fundraiser for his campaign as well as for the Republican National Committee. The event is priced at $2,700 per person, although those who want closer access can shell out $25,000 or $50,000 if they want a photo from the occasion. The fundraiser is supposed to make up for the event Trump missed in January due to the brief government shutdown.