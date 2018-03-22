Distracted Boyfriends, Tired Jokes, and Trump’s Misconceptions

Go along to get along. YURI KADOBNOV/Getty Images

Doesn’t get it: Donald Trump’s recent tweets defending his cozy relationship with Vladimir Putin show how deeply wrong his assumptions about foreign policy are, Fred Kaplan writes. (Just to start with, allies don’t become allies because they “get along.”)

Knuckling under: In his hurry to prop up the president, Jeff Sessions has turned into a real Devin Nunes of late, Mark Joseph Stern writes.

Retire that joke: Yeah, yeah, it’s great that John Oliver wrote a children’s book to needle Mike Pence and his mother—sorry, wife—and it’s hilarious that the book became a best-seller. But Benjamin Frisch wishes the parody hadn’t deployed gayness as “a Styrofoam cudgel [used] to knock down a Pence-shaped pinata.”

Meme for our times: Remember Distracted Boyfriend? Heather Schwedel shows how that meme has worked its way into the internet’s bloodstream.

For fun: the hipster pastor we deserve.

A real Beau Brummel air,

Rebecca