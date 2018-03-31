Trump Lifts Language From Fox & Friends to Criticize California Governor for Pardoning Immigrants

President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the Infrastructure Initiative at the Local 18 Richfield Training Site in Richfield, Ohio on March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

In addition to lashing out at Amazon and the Washington Post, President Donald Trump had another person on his sights during his Saturday morning tweetstorm: California Gov. Jerry Brown. In a tweet, the commander in chief criticized Brown for pardoning five ex-convicts who were facing deportation.

Governor Jerry “Moonbeam” Brown pardoned 5 criminal illegal aliens whose crimes include (1) Kidnapping and Robbery (2) Badly beating wife and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize (3) Dealing drugs. Is this really what the great people of California want? @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2018

“Governor Jerry ‘Moonbeam’ Brown pardoned 5 criminal illegal aliens whose crimes include (1) Kidnapping and Robbery (2) Badly beating wife and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize (3) Dealing drugs. Is this really what the great people of California want?” the President wrote on Twitter while tagging Fox News. The tag to Fox News is appropriate considering that the language he used in the tweet was pretty much a copy of a graphic that was broadcast on Fox & Friends.

Trump might be busy golfing today, but he still has time to Tweet (almost word for word) graphics from his favorite show, Fox & Friends.



Though, he did come up with the "Moonbeam" part all by himself! pic.twitter.com/LdkZr7B0QY — Lis Power (@LisPower1) March 31, 2018

Brown granted 56 pardons and 14 commutations on Friday. “Those granted pardons all completed their sentences years ago and the majority were convicted of drug-related or other nonviolent crimes,” said a statement from Brown’s office. Although the pardons don’t automatically stop the deportation proceedings they do “eliminate the state convictions federal authorities based their deportation decisions on,” notes the Associated Press. “That gives the men’s lawyers strong legal arguments before immigration judges to try to prevent the deportations.”

A Brown spokesperson told CNN that the president’s comments were “rather curious given President Trump’s proclamation yesterday declaring April ‘Second Chance Month’ to ‘celebrate those who have exited the prison system and successfully reentered society’.” The spokesperson emphasized the pardons are granted “to individuals who have demonstrated exemplary behavior and have lived productive and law-abiding lives following their conviction.” In reality though this is just a continuation of a longstanding feud between the governor and the Trump administration over immigration policy considering this is the third round of pardons in which Brown has stepped in to help out immigrants who were at risk of deportation.