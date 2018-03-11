The Slatest

Trump Lawyers Reportedly Weigh Legal Action to Block Stormy Daniels’ 60 Minutes Interview

By

The actress Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels, arrives to perform at the Solid Gold Fort Lauderdale strip club on March 9, 2018 in Pompano Beach, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s legal team apparently wants to do anything in its power to prevent an interview with adult film star Stephanie Clifford, who goes by the name Stormy Daniels, from airing on 60 Minutes. The lawyers are now allegedly examining the possibility of taking legal action to prevent the interview from going on air, according to BuzzFeed News. “We understand from well-placed sources they are preparing to file for a legal injunction to prevent it from airing,” an unnamed source who is only identified as a “person familiar with the situation” told BuzzFeed News.

It isn’t clear exactly what kind of legal arguments the lawyers could use to prevent the interview from airing. And it’s true that Trump’s lawyers are infamous for threatening legal action that never quite materializes. The interview is reportedly scheduled to air March 18 although CBS has not commented on the reports.

Clifford’s lawyer Michael Avenatti shared a link to the BuzzFeed story on his Twitter account.
Avenatti was the one who first blew the lid on the 60 Minutes interview by tweeting a photograph of himself with Clifford and Anderson Cooper. CNN later reported that Cooper had taped an interview with Clifford for 60 Minutes.

The report comes less than a week after Avenatti filed a lawsuit seeking to void what he has characterized as the “hush agreement,” in reference to the $130,000 payment that Trump’s longtime attorney, Michael Cohen, paid. The agreement sought to prevent Clifford from discussing her alleged affair with Trump in 2006 but in the latest suit the adult film star says the deal is not valid because the president never signed the document.

Trump Lawyers Reportedly Weigh Legal Action to Block Stormy Daniels' 60 Minutes Interview

