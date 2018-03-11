Trump in Talks With Clinton’s Impeachment Lawyer for Possible Expansion of Legal Team

President Donald Trump has been in talks with a veteran Washington lawyer who has lots of experience helping presidents engulfed in legal woes to possibly join his team. Emmet T. Flood, a partner at the firm Williams & Connolly who represented Bill Clinton during the impeachment proceedings, met with Trump last week to discuss the offer, according to a report that first appeared in the New York Times and was later confirmed by the Washington Post. Flood is seen as a highly respected lawyer inside Washington who worked in George W.
Bush’s White House and represented Vice President Dick Cheney.
Although no decision has been made and White House insiders deny that the move would represent an increased level of concern over the inquiry, it at least marks a recognition that special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe isn’t going away anytime soon. Ty Cobb, who is leading Trump’s response to the investigation, had often said Mueller’s probe was almost over, a prediction that has proven to be highly optimistic. Trump isn’t looking to replace Cobb, who has long told friends he sees his posting as temporary.
Apparently it isn’t just the position of White House counsel that could be attractive to Flood. Flood reportedly spoke with Trump about numerous potential positions at the White House, including the possibility of being associate attorney general, the Washington Post’s Robert Costa tweeted Sunday.
Trump sharply pushed back against the story on Sunday, tweeting that it was “wrong” to say he was unhappy with the legal team. He went on to accuse the Times of publishing a story it knew was false and disparaged one of the reporters who wrote the story, Maggie Haberman, calling her a “Hillary flunky” who “knows nothing about me and is not given access.”
Haberman also took to Twitter to respond to Trump, first writing a simple “Lol” before going into more detail, noting several people confirmed the story. Plus she also noted other outlets confirmed the piece once it was published. Perhaps, Haberman said, Trump’s tweets raise the “possibility Flood has turned him down.”
It wouldn’t be the first time. Flood had been interviewed over the summer about the possibility of joining the White House Counsel’s Office to help manage Mueller’s investigation but he declined. He was one of several Washington attorneys to decline the position.