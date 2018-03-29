The Slatest

Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: Is Donald Trump Such a Big, Grown-Up Boy That He Could Do All the President Jobs Himself?

By

Donald Trump in Richfield, Ohio on Thursday.
Donald Trump in Richfield, Ohio on Thursday.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

﻿The Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted) or by resigning under threat of same.

CNN has the good stuff today:

Several of President Donald Trump’s outside advisers have told him over the past week he requires neither a chief of staff nor a communications director, at least in the traditional definition of those jobs, according to a person familiar with the conversations.

Hell yeah! Let’s just do it and be legends! Unfortunately, CNN Debbie Downers its own scoop by cautioning that “there are no signs Trump is ready to dismiss [current chief of staff] John Kelly” while also suggesting he is likely to hire Kellyanne Conway in at least an interim role for the vacant communications director job.

On the other other hand:

The option of running his White House without a chief of staff has been planted in Trump’s mind, and he’s not rejected it outright.

The dream is alive!

The Sesame Street book I Can Do It Myself.
Screen shot/Amazon

Now, since the last edition of this column, Trump has begun to make some aggressive grunting noises (metaphorically) which indicate he might fire special counsel Robert Mueller. Your mileage may vary, but I think doing so would probably be the right strategic move for him; the longer Mueller works, the more dirt he finds, and the right-wing propaganda apparatus has done enough to smear Mueller, the FBI, and the Department of Justice’s handling of the Russia investigation that a firing doesn’t seem like it would register as the crossing of a red line to anyone who currently supports Trump. Firing Mueller would open Trump up to (further) legal liability in the event that adults are ever put back in charge of running the country, but this column’s question is whether Trump will be forced out of office before his current term ends, and terminating the special counsel investigation could be an effective way of postponing any reckoning until after 2020.

That said, as we are reminded by the CNN story, we’re talking about a president who is seriously interested in the idea of doing all the jobs in the White House himself and doesn’t even actually have a criminal defense lawyer working for him right now in part because he reportedly thinks he can handle Robert Mueller one-on-one in an interview. (How that impulse squares with the urge to fire Mueller is unclear, but judicious intellectual consistency has not been a hallmark of this administration’s approach to legal affairs.) He also just named the most recent doctor to have given him a physical to run the Veterans Administration, which is the “Steve Carrell’s character in Anchorman joining a conversation about love by stating that he is in love with the objects in his line of sight, such as desk and lamp” of Cabinet appointments. For now I’ll continue to bet (cautiously) that gravity will eventually catch up to this not-understanding-anything ding-dong and his half-ass presidency.

Today’s meter is unchanged.

Impeach-O-Meter: 55 percent.

Ben Mathis-Lilley is Slate’s chief news blogger. Follow the Slatest on Twitter.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Rebecca Onion

Conservative Columnists, the Second Amendment, and Trump’s Lawyers

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Is Donald Trump Such a Big, Grown-Up Boy That He Could Do All the President Jobs Himself?

Jordan Weissmann

Donald Trump Insists Amazon Is Ripping Off the Postal Service. It’s Not.

Heather Schwedel

Why Did Fans Flee LiveJournal, and Where Will They Go After Tumblr?

Phillip Carter

Chaos Awaits Ronny Jackson, Trump’s Choice to Lead the VA

Heather Schwedel

Ben Affleck’s Twitter Account Is Rising Like a Phoenix

Sharon Bradford Franklin

The Controversial CLOUD Act Could Harm Human Rights Around the World

Molly Olmstead

The Public Attacks on the Parkland Teen Activists Are Getting Nastier

Lena Wilson

Watch Daniel Day-Lewis and Lesley Manville Get Into a Food Fight in New Phantom Thread Deleted Scene

Jaime Dunaway

Serial Subject Adnan Syed Will Get A New Trial

Elizabeth Wydra

No, Justice Stevens, We Don’t Need to Repeal the Second Amendment

April Glaser

Cambridge Analytica’s Election Work in the Caribbean Shows How Shady It Could Be

Most Read

I Love My Affectionate, Messy Kids, but My In-Laws Are So Paranoid About Germs

Carvell Wallace

Trump Is Defenseless Against Robert Mueller

Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern

There Really Are Plenty of Conservative Columnists

Osita Nwanevu

The Only (Alleged) Sex-Slave Cult Story You Need to Understand Kirsten Gillibrand’s Weakness as a 2020 Candidate

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Trump’s Lawyer’s Lawyer Now Says Trump’s Lawyer Wasn’t Actually Trump’s Lawyer

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Donald Trump Wants to Get Revenge on Jeff Bezos by Messing With Amazon’s Taxes

Jordan Weissmann