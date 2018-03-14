The Slatest

Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: Future President Conor Lamb Guarantees Democratic Mega-Tsunami

By

Conor Lamb at an election-night rally in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Conor Lamb in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

﻿The Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted) or by resigning under threat of same.

33-year-old Democrat Conor Lamb has, for now, won the election to represent Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District in Congress. Even if a recount reverses the proverbially razor-thin margin of victory that he is proverbially clinging to, Lamb has demonstrated that Democrats could win this fall in many districts in which Hillary Clinton took what polling experts refer to as “a major-league ass-kicking” in 2016.

PA-18 is 96 percent white and hasn’t been represented by a Democrat in years, and Lamb’s win points to a number of positive trends for his party:

• Working-class Trump voters being willing to vote for a Democrat who emphasized his bona fides as a union man and defender of the safety net without bending too far right on social issues. (Lamb says he personally opposes abortion and opposes an assault weapons ban—but doesn’t support expanding legal restrictions on abortion and does support universal background checks on gun sales.)

• More affluent suburban voters continuing a shift towards the Democratic Party that also took place in 2017 elections in Virginia and Alabama, a phenomenon which seemingly involves both economic issues and Trump’s general cultural revoltingness.

• Republicans in general failing to turn out to vote in the same number as Democrats. Part of winning elections is convincing swing voters to pick you over the other guy; part of it is turning out your “base” at a higher rate. The “enthusiasm gap” right now favors the party that isn’t encumbered by a widely unpopular president who spends most of his energy cultivating a feud with the FBI.

In other words, the Democrats are probably going to pick up about 100–150 seats in the House this fall, at which point the GOP will be desperate to dump Trump like the proverbial albatross and will participate in impeachment proceedings with an enthusiasm that frightens him into proverbially fleeing the country on a midnight plane to the United Arab Emirates.

Probably.

Today’s meter is up big time! (Four points.)

Impeach-O-Meter: 55 percent.

*Correction, March 14, 5:48 p.m.: This post originally described Lamb as pro-choice.

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Ben Mathis-Lilley is Slate’s chief news blogger.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Rebecca Onion

Conor Lamb, Anthony Kennedy, and a Tomb Raider Surprise

Maura Ewing

Philadelphia’s New Top Prosecutor Is Rolling Out Wild, Unprecedented Criminal Justice Reforms

Marissa Martinelli

Key & Peele Will Reunite for Netflix Adaptation of Future Simon & Schuster Book Wendell & Wild

Josh Voorhees

Five Possible Takeaways From a Very Special Election

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: Future President Conor Lamb Guarantees Democratic Mega-Tsunami

Jaime Dunaway

Florida Department of Citrus Employee Allegedly Used Work Computers to Mine Cryptocurrency

Nick Greene

We Failed Grayson Allen by Not Hating Him More

Jim Newell

Debunking Republicans’ Post-Pennsylvania Spin

Leah Rosenzweig

Queer History Is Often Presented as a Series of Dour Protests. But Fun Was Just as Important.

Aaron Mak

The Two Biggest Digital Ad Networks Aren’t Interested In Your Cryptocurrency Schemes

Joshua Keating

British PM Theresa May Expels 23 Russian Diplomats in Unprecedented Response to Poisoning of Ex-Spy

Lena Wilson

These Cast Interviews for Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs Will Make You Howl

Most Read

How Do I Protect My Trans Child From His Judgmental Relatives?

Carvell Wallace

Why White Evangelicals Abandoned Their Principles for Donald Trump

Isaac Chotiner

Rex Tillerson Reportedly Learned He Was Fired From Trump’s Tweet

Molly Olmstead

Chuck Schumer’s Statement on the Meltdown of the Executive Branch Is So Feeble It’s Almost Impressive

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Oh Good. Support for Democracy Is a Partisan Issue Now.

Yascha Mounk

Rex Tillerson Was the Most Passive Secretary of State in a Century

Fred Kaplan