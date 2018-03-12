Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: If You’re Into Getting Really Excited About Single Polls Here’s a Good One for You

A campaign brochure for Democratic Pennsylvania congressional Conor Lamb as seen at a rally on Sunday. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Republican Tim Murphy won Pennsylvania’s 18th congressional district (the “Fightin’ 18th”) in 2014 and 2016 without Democrats even bothering to run someone against him; Trump won the district by 20 points. It was a very Republican district, is the point. Then Murphy resigned after getting caught telling his extramarital boo to have an abortion and … like, Trump’s presidency occurred, to widespread chagrin. And now Democrat Conor Lamb, according to a Monmouth University poll, is on the verge of pulling off a Doug Jones-level upset over Republican candidate Rick Saccone in tomorrow’s special election to replace Murphy:

Lamb holds a 51% to 45% lead over Saccone if turnout yields a Democratic surge similar to voting patterns seen in other special elections over the past year. Another 1% opt for a third party candidate and 3% are undecided. Lamb also has the edge using a historical midterm lower turnout model, albeit by a much smaller 49% to 47% margin. A model with higher turnout overall, similar to a presidential electorate, gives Lamb a 51% to 44% advantage.

Other polls show a tighter race or a Saccone lead, but Republicans should also be concerned, in my opinion, about what Saccone chose to wear on Monday:

Are you saving your nice suit for something more important than the climactic day of your campaign for Congress, pal? It just doesn’t inspire confidence.

