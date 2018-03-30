The Slatest

You Might as Well Take the Rest of the Day Off Because the President Already Did

By

Trump returning from a golf club trip in Palm Beach on Sunday.
This isn’t Trump at a golf club today; those pictures aren’t available yet. This is Trump on Sunday, when he also went to a golf club.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

It’s Good Friday and Passover begins tonight. A lot of people are missing work. One of those people: the president, who had already arrived to one of his golf courses in West Palm Beach, Florida, at 9:32 a.m. Friday.

The Washington Post’s Philip Bump estimated that Trump played golf 73 times during his first calendar year in office. (The White House doesn’t officially confirm when Trump is physically playing golf, probably in part because of his August 2016 campaign statement that, if he were to become president, he wouldn’t “have time to go play golf.”) For comparison, Obama played golf 27 times in 2009.

Vox’s Matthew Yglesias has a nice piece up in which he takes stock of the Trump era after a weeklong break from reading the news and notes that while POTUS has certainly not done anything to solve America’s most persistent social and economic problems, those issues “don’t hold a particularly close relationship to the fact that the president is a racist buffoon who is possibly being blackmailed by the FSB over some sex tapes.” I might argue that the racist buffoonery is linked to the escalation in the number of needlessly cruel deportations the U.S. has carried out since Trump took office, but otherwise Yglesias is probably right. It’s not like we’d be any better off if the president were working to implement his weird beliefs in a more focused manner.

Furthermore, it took me an hour and a half to write this low-stakes four-paragraph post about the president’s work ethic, so who am I to judge, really. It’s not an energetic day out there in America. Let’s all go golfing! Let’s golf it up!

Ben Mathis-Lilley is Slate’s chief news blogger. Follow the Slatest on Twitter.

