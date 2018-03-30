Trump and Amazon, Melania’s Cyberbullying Fight, and Kacey Musgraves’ New Album

Carrying error: Why, against all available evidence, does the president believe that Amazon is ripping off the U.S. Postal Service? Jordan Weissmann reads between the lines and thinks Trump has swallowed a campaign mounted by UPS and FedEx.
Phantom issue: What’s up with Melania’s supposed anti-cyberbullying effort, proposed, to much derision, during the 2016 campaign? Ruth Graham finds out that the first rule of Melania’s cyberbullying campaign is not to call it a cyberbullying campaign.
Not respectable: Rachelle Hampton doesn’t like this implication that youth activists should have to be well-spoken, high-achieving, diligent, and polite to deserve our attention.
Classic and updated: Kacey Musgraves has a poppier, but still great, third album out now, and Ashley McBryde has put out a great one of her own that’s more like the old Musgraves. Carl Wilson likes them both.
For fun: How an accountant ended up in goal.
