The Angle

The Angle: Special Delivery Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Kacey Musgraves, Melania’s cyberbullying campaign, and Amazon and the post office.

By

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 06: A U.S. Postal service employee leaves the loading dock to deliver mail from the Los Feliz Post Office on February 6, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. The U.S. Postal Service plans to end Saturday delivery of first-class mail by August, which could save the service $2 billion annually after losing nearly $16 billion last fiscal year. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Full o’ packages.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Carrying error: Why, against all available evidence, does the president believe that Amazon is ripping off the U.S. Postal Service? Jordan Weissmann reads between the lines and thinks Trump has swallowed a campaign mounted by UPS and FedEx.

Phantom issue: What’s up with Melania’s supposed anti-cyberbullying effort, proposed, to much derision, during the 2016 campaign? Ruth Graham finds out that the first rule of Melania’s cyberbullying campaign is not to call it a cyberbullying campaign.

Not respectable: Rachelle Hampton doesn’t like this implication that youth activists should have to be well-spoken, high-achieving, diligent, and polite to deserve our attention.

Classic and updated: Kacey Musgraves has a poppier, but still great, third album out now, and Ashley McBryde has put out a great one of her own that’s more like the old Musgraves. Carl Wilson likes them both.

For fun: How an accountant ended up in goal.

He did great,

Rebecca

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Jamelle Bouie

Donald Trump Refuses to Speak Out Against Racial Violence

April Glaser

Fox News Thinks It Found Hillary Clinton’s Facebook Scandal. It Didn’t.

Rebecca Onion

Trump and Amazon, Melania’s Cyberbullying Fight, and Kacey Musgraves’ New Album

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Controversial Concussion Doctor Says His Autopsy of Stephon Clark Contradicts Police Account of Shooting

Lena Wilson

Ren & Stimpy Creator John Kricfalusi Is Accused of Preying on Minors

Brian Salfas

That Study Claiming 90 Percent of Single Young Gay Men Want Monogamy? It’s a Cheater.

Nick Greene

How a Full-Time Accountant Played 14 Minutes in Goal for the Chicago Blackhawks

Aaron Mak

Is Uber Really Charging Frequent Users Higher Fares?

Aisha Harris

Roseanne Season 2 Is Officially Happening

Sally Satel and Stefan Kertesz

Pill Limits Are Not a Smart Way to Fight the Opioid Crisis

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Pulse Shooter’s Wife Acquitted After Trial Involving Multiple Embarrassing Revelations About FBI

Lena Wilson

Full Frontal’s Special on Puerto Rico Features FEMA Conspiracy Theories From Fox Mulder

Most Read

The Public Attacks on the Parkland Teen Activists Are Getting Nastier

Molly Olmstead

My Kid Is Too Smart for His Homework, and He’s Driving Me Nuts

Nicole Cliffe

Trump’s Lawyer’s Lawyer Now Says Trump’s Lawyer Wasn’t Actually Trump’s Lawyer

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Why I’m Quitting Research Into Genetically Modified Organisms

Devang Mehta

This Genius Egg Salad is a Love Letter to Eggs

Kristen Miglore

The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in April

Aisha Harris, Marissa Martinelli, Lena Wilson, Sam Adams, and Forrest Wickman