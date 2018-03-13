Tillerson’s Departure, an Investigation’s End, and Evangelicals for Trump

The Angle

The Angle: Ex Rex, Etc. Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Tillerson’s departure, an investigation’s conclusion, and the evangelical swing to Trump.



WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 13: Outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson makes a statement on his departure from the State Department March 13, 2018 at the State Department in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump has nominated CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace Tillerson to be the next Secretary of State. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Probably so exhausted.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Latest chaos: Rex Tillerson, the outgoing secretary of state, was the most passive secretary to fill that role in a long, long time, Fred Kaplan writes. Meanwhile, Josh Keating wonders whether Trump truly is getting a more Trump-y substitute in Mike Pompeo, and Alexander C. Kaufman points out that Pompeo is a disaster if you care at all about the climate.

See you: The House Intelligence Committee’s Russia investigation has been a partisan waste of space from the beginning, Jeremy Stahl writes: “Good riddance to an investigation that was equal parts dishonest and pointless.”

Bad choices: “I think the association of evangelicalism with ethnopopulism in the medium to long term is absolutely disastrous from the perspective of issues that evangelicals care about,” said Michael Gerson, author of a recent Atlantic cover story on white evangelicals’ turn to Trump, in an interview with Isaac Chotiner.

For fun: The Rudd ’stache.

Hall of fame,







