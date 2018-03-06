The Bachelor Finale, Politics of Tariffs, and Talks With North Korea

The Angle

The Angle: Public Tears Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on the politics of tariffs, talks with North Korea, and The Bachelor’s finale.

By

Chinese employees watch hot red steel at a steel plant in Zouping in China's eastern Shandong province on March 5, 2018. China warned on March 4, 2018, that it was ready to hit back if the United States damaged its economic interests, fuelling fears of a trade war after President Donald Trump unveiled tariffs on steel and aluminium. / AFP PHOTO / - / China OUT (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images)
Chinese employees at a steel plant in Zouping in China’s eastern Shandong province on Monday.
-/Getty Images

Could be bad: The Republicans could very well suffer in future elections if (or when!) Trump’s recent decision on tariffs turns out to hurt economies in several key states, Will Saletan writes.

No chaos: Liberals love to read stories about the Trump White House’s total confusion, and this past week they had many of them to enjoy. But Ben Mathis-Lilley has seen all this before.

Chance to waste: North Korea’s apparent willingness to talk about its nuclear weapons is a good sign, Fred Kaplan writes. But now we have to trust the Trump administration to handle the talks just right.

New level: The Bachelor’s finale, which aired on Monday night, was fiendishly cruel and compelling, Willa Paskin hates to admit. The show figured out whole new ways to milk the sadness and embarrassment of the competition’s losers.

For fun: A very joyful person named Ibba experienced one very fun A Wrinkle in Time screening.

Rebecca

Rebecca

Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

