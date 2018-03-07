Texas Primaries, Dorms for Grown-ups, and A Wrinkle in Time

The Angle

The Angle: Texas Hangover Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on A Wrinkle in Time, dorms for grown-ups, and the Texas primaries.

By

AUSTIN, TX - APRIL 1: Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) holds a fundraiser at the Austin Motel on April 1, 2017 in Austin, Texas. O'Rourke announced his plan to run for Ted Cruz's Senate seat on Friday and launched his campaign with a four-city tour of Texas. (Photo by Drew Anthony Smith/Getty Images)
Beto O’Rourke is coming for Ted Cruz.
Drew Anthony Smith/Getty Images

So there: Thanks to voters in last night’s Texas primaries, a progressive congressional candidate who had been attacked by national Democrats made it into a runoff, despite their opposition research dump. Josh Voorhees parses her win and fills us in on the other races.

One of the good ones: Sonia Sotomayor’s ability to advocate for empathy and compromise is wonderful, Dahlia Lithwick, who saw her speak to an audience of 7,000 recently, writes.

Oof: We really want to like Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time, but Aisha Harris’ charitable review (clunky script, but good for teenagers, maybe) is hard to read optimistically.

Why not: San Francisco’s “dorms for adults” are easy to mock, but why shouldn’t our cities feature a greater diversity of types of housing? Alex Baca makes the case.

For fun: Russell Crowe is Kondo’ing.

Rebecca

Rebecca

Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

