The Slatest

Rafael Edward “Ted” Cruz: Real Texas Men Don’t Have Nicknames

By

US Senator Ted Cruz
Ted Cruz.
Jim Watson/Getty Images

On Tuesday, after he comfortably won the Republican primary for his Senate seat, Ted Cruz asserted his Lone Star State bona fides by dropping a country music radio ad aimed at educating Texans about what real Texas men are not.

Apart from repeating over and over that a Lone Star man is not a liberal (“If you’re gonna run in Texas, you can’t be a liberal man,” the listener is reminded three times in the one-minute ad), the jingle seemed to emphasize that there was something particularly non-Texan about his opponent: his name.

Cruz’s opponent, Robert O’Rourke, a white man of Irish ancestry from El Paso, goes by the name Beto, a Spanish-language nickname. O’Rourke told CNN that his parents called him Beto on “day one” and that he has gone by the name his whole life.

But apparently concerned that simply mocking Beto for his name wasn’t folksy enough, the jingle writer reminisced about “stories” he heard, which I can assume were only passed around on porches or sitting around campfires:

I remember reading stories, liberal Robert wanted to fit in. So he changed a name to “Beto” and hid it with a grin.

But that’s not the only problem with “liberal man” Beto, who, it’s implied, is not “tough as Texas.” The real problem is he wants to open borders and take away our guns. (The jingle writer rhymes “guns” with “Texans,” which I guess is fine.)

Don’t forget that, despite the existence of a two-party system, and despite the states’ thriving multicultural cities, evolving identity, and diversified economy not based solely on wrangling cattle, if you’re gonna run in Texas, you can’t be a liberal man.

Update, March 7, 2018, at 3:15 p.m.: O’Rourke responded on Twitter with some preeeetty solid evidence in his defense.

Molly Olmstead

Molly Olmstead is a Slate assistant social media editor.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Heather Schwedel

Spotify’s New Tool Will Help You Achieve Gender-Equal Streaming and Remind You to Buy Alcohol

Jordan Weissmann

There Is Absolutely No Good Reason to Deregulate the Banks Right Now

Christina Bonnington

Amazon’s Alexa Is Creepily Laughing at People for No Reason. It’s Just the Start.

Rebecca Onion

Texas Primaries, Dorms for Grown-ups, and A Wrinkle in Time

Carl Wilson

Lucy Dacus Has Figured Out How to Keep Listeners From Clicking “Next Track”

Marissa Martinelli

America’s Most “Notorious” Supreme Court Justice Is the Planking, Rights-Defending Star of the RBG Trailer

Christina Cauterucci

Andrew Cuomo, Who Hired a Top Aide After An Affair With An Intern, Is Using #MeToo to Raise Money

Lena Wilson

The New Trailer for Tully Is Beautifully Honest About Modern Motherhood

Ruth Graham

Russell Crowe’s “Divorce Auction” Offers a Strange and Mesmerizing Portrait of Russell Crowe

Jaime Dunaway

An Energy Dispute Between Serbia and Kosovo Is Slowing Clocks in Europe

Tonya Riley

Future Tense Newsletter: A DIY Gun Kits Boom Just Made the Internet Scarier

Aaron Mak

The Geek Squad Is a Bunch of Narcs

Most Read

The Bachelor Finale Achieved New Heights in the Art of Commodifying Suffering

Willa Paskin

My Family’s History of Disability Has Made Me Afraid to Have Kids

Carvell Wallace

The Oscars’ Taste Hasn’t Gotten More Obscure. Audiences Have Gotten Less Curious.

Sam Adams

Gary Cohn Is Resigning, but He Got What He Wanted

Jordan Weissmann

National Democrats Went Nuclear on a Progressive Challenger in Texas. She Survived.

Josh Voorhees

The Steel Dossier That Could Hurt Trump in November

William Saletan