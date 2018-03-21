Suspect in Austin Bombings Blew Himself Up After Being Chased by Police

Law enforcement officials put on protective gear as they investigate at the location where the suspected package bomber was killed in suburban Austin on March 21, 2018, in Round Rock, Texas. Scott Olson/Getty Images

A man suspected of carrying out the serial bombings that killed two people and injured four others in Austin, Texas, has blown himself up, authorities said Wednesday morning.

Austin police chief Brian Manley described the suspect as a 24-year-old white man and said officers were closing in on the man when he blew himself up in his vehicle. Police have not yet identified a motive, Manley said.

Police have cautioned that although the suspect is dead, he might have planted other bombs before his death. Fred Milanowski, an agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said authorities believe all devices were built by the same person, but they aren’t certain he acted alone and without an accomplice.

Austin residents were urged to remain vigilant. “We don’t know where this suspect has spent his last 24 hours,” Manley cautioned.

According to Manley, police began receiving information about one person of interest on their list, and they gathered enough information to consider him the suspect. Authorities traced the man’s vehicle to a hotel in the suburb of Round Rock, Texas. Police and federal agents took up places around the hotel to wait for a tactical team, but as they waited, the man took off in his vehicle. The man came to a stop in a ditch, and as the SWAT team approached, the man detonated an explosive, injuring one of the officers.