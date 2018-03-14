Students Walk Out of Thousands of Schools to Honor Parkland Victims, Protest Gun Violence

Students at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C, participate in the national walkout to protest gun violence, Hundreds of students from Washington area schools gathered outside the White House chanting ‘Never again!’ and ‘Enough is enough!’ and holding signs reading “Protect People Not Guns.” NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

On Wednesday morning, students from thousands of schools across the country staged walkouts to protest gun violence. Most participating students left their classrooms at 10 a.m. for 17 minutes—a minute for each person killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, one month ago. Several wore bright “safety orange” clothes and accessories.

There appear to be at least two instances in which individual students participated alone in the walkout, despite the possibility of suspension or other punishment.

Justin Blackman says he was the only student at his school participating in #NationalSchoolWalkout but it didn't deter him



(via @JustinIBlackman) pic.twitter.com/7YI6crQJsA — BET (@BET) March 14, 2018

Sophomore Rosa Rodriquez the only student to walk out of Sayreville HS this morning #nationalwalkout Under threat of suspension several hundred others allowed to attend gathering in school auditorium #1010wins pic.twitter.com/cgnom5e2sZ — glenn schuck (@glennschuck) March 14, 2018

The protests were student-led and remarkably coordinated, even among the youngest participants.

Covering a walkout this morning at an elementary school in Virginia, and the 11-year-old organizers had a press packet ready for me. pic.twitter.com/eeElhGciid — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) March 14, 2018

Naomi is co-organizing a walkout at her elementary school with morning with Carter, who is also 11. “Some parents have felt that we’re not old enough to know about it,” Carter said. “Like they think because we’re 5th graders we don’t know anything about what’s happening.” pic.twitter.com/RSty6cH7VY — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) March 14, 2018

Elementary school walkout in Alexandria, Virginia. More than 65 kids, and they are totally silent. Look at those faces. pic.twitter.com/ThyzDtyGo5 — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) March 14, 2018

Students nationwide got involved:

I’m currently at Pioneer HS in Ann Arbor where students are flooding out of the the school for the #nationalwalkoutday protest against gun violence. Students are mtg up in riverside park at 11 for a rally w kids from other Ypsi-area schools. pic.twitter.com/0y6tnDKISB — Allie Gross (@Allie_Elisabeth) March 14, 2018

We are currently at Venice High School for #NationalWalkoutDay. It has been a peaceful event so far. pic.twitter.com/sVkAnTBEfY — Venice Police (@VenicePoliceFL) March 14, 2018

Student walkout to protest gun violence, NYC, Lower East Side pic.twitter.com/3muU6hKyV5 — Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) March 14, 2018

Across the street from the office: teens at Trump International Hotel & Tower, NYC, chanting: “Hey, hey, NRA, how do you think we feel today?” #NationalSchoolWalkout pic.twitter.com/vkAdrYskFl — Amanda Katz (@katzish) March 14, 2018

Many expressed their message in other forms of protest.

West Aurora students form the words 'Never Again' during a walkout. An estimated 2,000, out of 3,700 at the HS, are participating pic.twitter.com/QO6heGjrKD — Sarah Freishtat (@srfreish) March 14, 2018

Students at Booker T Washington High School in Atlanta talking a knee as part of the #NationalWalkoutDay protests. pic.twitter.com/bZpU8kQNjl — Jamiles Lartey (@JamilesLartey) March 14, 2018

A number appeared to stage die-ins to remember the students killed at Parkland and elsewhere.

Powerful: Hundreds of #Baltimore Poly students laying on ground to honor 17 victims killed in FL shooting & to push for stricter gun laws #NationalSchoolWalkout #NationalWalkoutDay #WalkoutWednesday pic.twitter.com/0pSFht6tVN — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) March 14, 2018

Gov Cuomo joins students in die-in after they walked out of school in Lower Manhattan. Students chant "enough is enough" about gun violence and school shootings. @wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/Wj7jn2lbzJ — Peter Haskell (@peterhaskell880) March 14, 2018

In D.C., protesting students brought their energy to the White House.

Metro station this morning was filled with students calling for stricter gun laws after Parkland. pic.twitter.com/dJ7ERUblyd — Travis Waldron (@Travis_Waldron) March 14, 2018

A lot of D.C. area students outside White House for gun violence walkout, with more arriving every minute, chanting “enough is enough” and “the NRA has got to go” pic.twitter.com/OIgI5yepgn — Marina Fang (@marinafang) March 14, 2018

RIGHT NOW: Hundreds of students protest gun violence in front of the White House, as part of nationwide walkout. pic.twitter.com/vhKGxcjiq8 — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) March 14, 2018

And they then took it to the U.S. Capitol.

After honoring the victims in Florida, thousands of students are now leaving the White House headed for the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/mfkJ5sJOCf — Ryan Hughes (@ABC7Hughes) March 14, 2018

There appears to have been activism among a group of parents, as well. Here’s a protest in Winston-Salem, North Carolina:

As a result, politicians in D.C. favoring gun control spoke out.

.@HouseDemocrats and @SenateDems getting ready to walk out in solidarity with the #NationalWalkoutDay. We’re joining student advocates across the country to say #EnoughisEnough pic.twitter.com/D9erjbAA7A — Jan Schakowsky (@janschakowsky) March 14, 2018

Schumer now on Senate floor reading the names of those killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL one month ago today, — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) March 14, 2018

In honor of the #NationalSchoolWalkout and the 17 students & teachers killed in Parkland, I'm heading to the Senate floor to read the names of victims of gun violence. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 14, 2018

Students in other parts of the country also were met with solidarity. Here’s the scene at the University of Virginia:

Chapel bells toll for each of #Parkland’s victims. Absolute silence in the crowd of hundreds on The Lawn @UVA . pic.twitter.com/ten4QXttEC — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) March 14, 2018

And the movement, as a whole, found national messages of support from media companies.

National Walk-Out Day, so all the Viacom-owned networks went off for 17 minutes, and CNN and MSNBC went wall to wall as students across the country walked out of school to protest gun violence. pic.twitter.com/DhCdjcME74 — Nick Gazerro (@nikgaz98) March 14, 2018

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, whose students started this movement, had its own moment.

WATCH: Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High stage a walk out to demand gun reform on the one-month anniversary of the shooting #NationalWalkoutDay pic.twitter.com/BheNa0mTVQ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 14, 2018

There also appeared to have been a small number of counterprotests.

Norton High School students hold protest/counterprotest for National School Walkout Day https://t.co/rDJs0PhlEC via @SWarsmithABJ pic.twitter.com/yHBhreOWB3 — ohiodotcom (@ohiodotcom) March 14, 2018

A #NationalWalkoutDay counter protest outside Romeoville HS. School participation in #walkout cancelled due to social media threat. More coming up @WGNNews Midday. pic.twitter.com/AeJ2gjwgD9 — Nancy Loo (@NancyLoo) March 14, 2018

#WalkoutWednesday counter protest underway at Kootenai County Fairgrounds pic.twitter.com/HAiEkEaFiL — Ryan W. Collingwood (@SR_Collingwood) March 14, 2018

A map posted by the Women’s March Youth Empower, which prompted the walkouts, indicates the scope of the movements, with 3,136 protests planned. (Each of the dots on the map, the website notes, is not necessarily a school-sanctioned walkout and might have been marked by participating students.)

Women’s March Youth Empower

This is an updating story.