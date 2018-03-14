Students Walk Out of Thousands of Schools to Honor Parkland Victims, Protest Gun Violence

On Wednesday morning, students from thousands of schools across the country staged walkouts to protest gun violence. Most participating students left their classrooms at 10 a.m. for 17 minutes—a minute for each person killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, one month ago. Several wore bright “safety orange” clothes and accessories.
There appear to be at least two instances in which individual students participated alone in the walkout, despite the possibility of suspension or other punishment.
The protests were student-led and remarkably coordinated, even among the youngest participants.
Students nationwide got involved:
Many expressed their message in other forms of protest.
A number appeared to stage die-ins to remember the students killed at Parkland and elsewhere.
In D.C., protesting students brought their energy to the White House.
And they then took it to the U.S. Capitol.
There appears to have been activism among a group of parents, as well. Here’s a protest in Winston-Salem, North Carolina:
As a result, politicians in D.C. favoring gun control spoke out.
Students in other parts of the country also were met with solidarity. Here’s the scene at the University of Virginia:
And the movement, as a whole, found national messages of support from media companies.
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, whose students started this movement, had its own moment.
There also appeared to have been a small number of counterprotests.
A map posted by the Women’s March Youth Empower, which prompted the walkouts, indicates the scope of the movements, with 3,136 protests planned. (Each of the dots on the map, the website notes, is not necessarily a school-sanctioned walkout and might have been marked by participating students.)
This is an updating story.