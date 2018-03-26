The Angle

The Angle: Moving Forward Edition

Slate's daily newsletter on Stormy Daniels, CPR for gunshots, and the March for Our Lives.

A sign featuring Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez is seen at the March for Our Lives Los Angeles rally on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
A sign featuring Emma Gonzalez at the March for Our Lives Los Angeles rally on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles.
What next: The kids who organized March for Our Lives need to know that Congress will not pass the gun control they want this year, Jim Newell writes. Legislators will only listen when they suffer at the ballot box, so momentum will be key.

Useless: Rick Santorum’s idea that children should be taught CPR so they can aid classmates who’ve been shot was, of course, medically wrong-headed, Jeremy Samuel Faust writes. But even if Santorum had advocated for kids to become combat medics skilled in applying tourniquets and placing chest tubes, the idea would have been repellent.

Perfectly executed: Stormy Daniels’ appearance on 60 Minutes was very well-done, Willa Paskin writes. Daniels was “remarkably self-possessed and clear-headed but nonpartisan.”

So many: Ben Mathis-Lilley has a helpful crib sheet listing Trump’s lawyers, past and present.

For fun: On the cutting room floor—for good reason.

Rebecca

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

