The Angle: The Kids Are All Right Edition

Yuri Kadobnov/Getty Images

Parental irrelevancy: Most new parents are terrified they’re going to screw up their kids. Daniel Engber argues that despite everything you might hear or learn from books or peers, parents are more irrelevant than you think.

Advantage: Stormy: Jeremy Stahl explains a legal screw-up that might give Stormy Daniels a strong case for getting out of her nondisclosure agreement with Donald Trump over their alleged affair.

Still twins: News outlets this week jumped on a NASA report that seemed to imply that after a year in space, astronaut Scott Kelly’s DNA no longer matched that of his twin. Emily Willingham explains why those headlines weren’t correct, and why the real results aren’t actually that surprising.

Good dogs: Dana Stevens reviews the new Wes Anderson flick Isle of Dogs, and comes to realize that his stop-motion animation works tend to be “the warmest, the most emotionally accessible, the most real.”

For fun: Find out how classic cartoon sound effects—like Road Runner sticking out his tongue—are made.

Meep meep!

