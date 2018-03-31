The Slatest

Hundreds Take to the Streets in Sacramento to Demand Justice for Stephon Clark

By

Salena Manni (L), fiancee of Stephon Clark, holds their son Cairo and an unidentified man holds son Aiden (2nd R) while Basim Elkarra speaks and Rev Shane Harris listens at a rally in Sacramento, California on March 31, 2018.
Salena Manni (L), fiancee of Stephon Clark, holds their son Cairo and an unidentified man holds son Aiden (2nd R) while Basim Elkarra speaks and Rev Shane Harris listens at a rally in Sacramento, California on March 31, 2018.
REUTERS/Bob Strong

Hundreds of people got together in two separate rallies on Saturday to demand justice for Stephon Clark, the 22-year-old black man who was killed by two Sacramento police officers earlier this month. The demonstration took place shortly after an independent autopsy found that the officers shot Clark eight times, including six in the back. Former Sacramento Kings player Matt Barnes led the main protest in downtown Sacramento that included the presence of Clark’s fiancée and children.

“They killed Stephon Clark. They continue to kill us,” he told the crowd. “It’s more than color. It’s about wrong and right,” Barnes told the crowd. He called on police to get more involved in the neighborhoods. “Learn the community that you’re out here patrolling,” he said.

Meanwhile, an already planned march to honor labor leader Cesar Chavez was modified to focus on Clark’s death as well. “Viva Cesar Chavez, Viva Stephon Clark!”shouted the protesters.

Hours before the Saturday demonstrations, protesters had already taken to the streets in a late Friday rally that went into the early morning hours. It marked the fourth straight night of peaceful protests to demand justice for Clark. Hundreds, including Barnes and civil rights activist Al Sharpton, attended Clark’s funeral on Thursday.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg issued a statement urging patience until the official autopsy is released. “We have an obligation to everyone involved, including the family of Stephon Clark, to wait for the full findings and results from the official autopsy and investigation,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said. “As the mayor of our city, I assure the community and the public that we will aggressively seek answers to all of the questions the community is rightfully asking. As important, we will aggressively seek appropriate change to the protocols and training that led to this unacceptable outcome.”

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

A League of Their Own Is Getting an Amazon Series of Its Own

Daniel Politi

Hundreds Take to the Streets in Sacramento to Demand Justice for Stephon Clark

Daniel Politi

Trump Lifts Language From Fox & Friends to Criticize California Governor for Pardoning Immigrants

Daniel Politi

NRA Board Member Ted Nugent Slams “Mushy Brained” Parkland Survivors: “They Have No Soul”

Nick Greene

Notre Dame’s Game-Winning Jumper Gives UConn Some Nasty Déjà Vu

Daniel Politi

Laura Ingraham Takes “Easter Break” as Advertisers Keep Fleeing Her Show

Daniel Politi

Trump Blasts Amazon for “Post Office Scam,” Says Washington Post Should Register as Lobbyist

Jonathan L. Fischer

Another Driver Died in a Tesla That Was on Autopilot

Daniel Politi

One Baton Rouge Officer Fired After Police Release Graphic Video of Alton Sterling Shooting

Christina Bonnington

Magic Leap’s Secrecy Is Absurd

Lindsey Weber

I Can’t Stop Buying Oil Diffusers As Housewarming Gifts

Nick Greene

A Star of Loyola-Chicago’s Integrated 1963 Team on Its Historic, Triumphant Season

Most Read

The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in April

Aisha Harris, Marissa Martinelli, Lena Wilson, Sam Adams, and Forrest Wickman

Another Driver Died in a Tesla That Was on Autopilot

Jonathan L. Fischer

You Might as Well Take the Rest of the Day Off Because the President Already Did

Ben Mathis-Lilley

The Portlandia Effect: How Did the Show Change the City It Satirized?

Britta Lokting

Fox News Thinks It Found Hillary Clinton’s Facebook Scandal. It Didn’t.

April Glaser

How a Full-Time Accountant Played 14 Minutes in Goal for the Chicago Blackhawks

Nick Greene