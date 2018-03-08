The Slatest

These Democrats Seem to Have Forgotten DACA, but the Good News Is They’re Helping Deregulate Giant Banks

By

Senator Claire McCaskill on Capitol Hill on March 14, 2017.
Sen. Claire McCaskill on Capitol Hill on March 14, 2017.
Tasos Katopodis/AFP/Getty Images

Hundreds of thousands of Dreamers are currently in legal jeopardy thanks to the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to cancel the DACA program. Earlier this week, the president’s bad-faith March 5 deadline for creating a legislative DACA “fix”came and went, and some Democrats seem to have concluded that there’s nothing to be gained by making noise about POTUS’s unpopular position on the issue. Consider the following:

• Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly doesn’t appear to have issued an official statement about DACA via Twitter or press release yet this year.

• Alabama Sen. Doug Jones doesn’t appear to have issued an official statement about DACA since Feb. 15.

• Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill doesn’t appear to have issued an official statement about DACA since Feb. 15, but she did complain to Roll Call on March 1 that DACA activists are too critical of Democrats.

• West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin doesn’t appear to have issued an official statement about DACA since Feb. 15.

• Florida Sen. Bill Nelson doesn’t appear to have issued an official statement about DACA since Feb. 12.

• Michigan Sen. Gary Peters doesn’t appear to have issued an official statement about DACA since Jan. 21.

• Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow doesn’t appear to have issued an official statement about DACA since Jan. 16 unless you count her quote in Roll Call criticizing immigration activists.

• New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen doesn’t appear to have issued a public statement about DACA since Feb. 15.

You may have your suspicions about why I picked those particular Democrats if you read the headline of this post, and indeed, they were all among the 16 Dems who crossed the aisle and voted to advance a major bank deregulation bill earlier this week. (I didn’t mention the other eight because they’ve stayed relatively more active on DACA.) While the bill in question is being pitched as an effort to help small banks and credit unions lend more easily to mom and pop local businesses on “Main Street,” reporting in the Intercept notes that the institutions that will or may benefit from it include such notably non–down-home, non–mom and pop operations as JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, and Barclays. (Twenty-five of the 38 biggest banks in the country are expected to benefit from one of the bill’s components in particular.) Having reviewed the latest data on credit availability, meanwhile, my colleague Jordan Weissmann recently wrote that “[t]here is no sign of a credit shortage in the United States—on Main Street or any other street.” And the Congressional Budget Office says the bill will “increase the likelihood that a large financial firm with assets of between $100 billion and $250 billion would fail.”

So that’s what those senators are doing right now instead of pushing more on immigration. Maybe they’re making the right political calculation given their lack of legislative leverage on DACA and the potential value to Democrats in red and purple states of being able to claim “bipartisan” achievements—I don’t know. I can’t see the future! But it’s, you know, interesting.

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Ben Mathis-Lilley is Slate’s chief news blogger.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Jordan Weissmann

There’s a Way for Congress to Stop Trump’s Tariffs, if Only They Would Do It

Aaron Mak

Please Enjoy This Absurd Bitcoin Rap Video Even If You Hate Bitcoin

Jim Newell

Republicans Hate Trump’s Tariffs, but Won’t Do Anything About Them

Heather Schwedel

The Terrifying Baby Goblin on the New York Subway That the Internet Thinks Is a WerePup Is Not a Real WerePup, Says the Creator of WerePups

Rachelle Hampton

New York Just Got a “Nightlife Mayor”—Other Cities Should Follow Suit

Rebecca Onion

Male Rage, Trump’s Populism, and the Morality of Narcan

Aaron Mak

Elon Musk Slides Into Trump’s Mentions, Maybe Accidentally Inspires a Trade War with China

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Watch a Steelworker Explain to Donald Trump That His Father, Herman, Is Not Dead

Jamelle Bouie

The Real Threats to Free Speech Aren’t Campus Protests

Ben Mathis-Lilley

These Democrats Seem to Have Forgotten DACA, but the Good News Is They’re Helping Deregulate Giant Banks

Joshua Keating

What Do Qatar, Israel, and Other Countries Have to Do With the “Russia Investigation”? A Rundown.

Christina Cauterucci

Embracing Farrakhan Betrays The Most Essential Principles of The Women’s March

Most Read

Trump Is Reportedly Peeved at Sarah Sanders for Being Indiscreet About His Alleged Shark Week Sex Affair

Ben Mathis-Lilley

How Giving Each Other a $500 Monthly Allowance Saved Our Marriage

Catherine Baab-Muguira

Trump’s Incompetence Is the Only Thing Preserving American Democracy Right Now. We Shouldn’t Feel Good About That.

Yascha Mounk

The Stormy Daniels Lawsuit Is Convoluted to the Point of Paradox

Scott Pilutik

The House of Trump Is Built on Male Fury. And It’s Going to Keep Exploding.

Dahlia Lithwick

Rafael Edward “Ted” Cruz: Real Texas Men Aren’t Liberals And Don’t Have Nicknames

Molly Olmstead