Roy Moore Begs for Money to Fight Lawsuit, Says He’s “Struggled to Make Ends Meet”

Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore speaks about the race against his Democratic opponent Doug Jones is too close and there will be a recount during his election night party in the RSA Activity Center on December 12, 2017 in Montgomery, Alabama. The candidates are running in a special election to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the U.S. Senate. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Roy Moore speaks during his election night party in the RSA Activity Center on Dec. 12, 2017, in Montgomery, Alabama.
Roy Moore is short on cash. The unsuccessful Senate candidate who was engulfed by accusations of abusive and inappropriate behavior with underage women has called on supporters to help him fight a lawsuit that was brought forward by a woman who says he molested her when she was 14. The former judge started the fundraiser that seeks to raise $250,000 in January but recently increased its visibility with a long Facebook post in which he asked for help.

“My resources have been depleted and I have struggled to make ends meet, but I have not lost my faith in our God, who is our true source of strength and will never leave or forsake us,” Moore wrote.

Leigh Corfman had accused Moore of undressing and touching her when she was 14 and he was in his 30s. Corfman filed a lawsuit after Moore lost the election, saying Moore and his campaign defamed her by calling her a liar and characterizing her as immoral. “All these statements by Mr. Moore are defamatory,” the January lawsuit reads. “Mr. Moore sexually abused Ms. Corfman in 1979, when she was 14 years old and he was in his early 30s, and Mr. Moore’s denials of these facts are false and his characterizations of Ms. Corfman and her motivations are untrue.”

In his Facebook post, Moore complains lawyers are expensive. “I have lawyers who want to help but they are not without cost and besides their fees, legal expenses could run over $100,000,” the former Senate candidate wrote. “The liberal media, in association with some who want to destroy our Country do not want my influence in the 2018 elections and are doing everything they can to stop me.” Moore also blames the gay community for his woes, writing that “gays, lesbians, and transgenders have joined forces with those who believe in abortion, sodomy, and destruction of all that we hold dear. Unless we stand together we will lose our Country.”

