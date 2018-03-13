The Slatest

Rex Tillerson Out As Secretary of State

By

Rex Tillerson out as Secretary of State
Rex Tillerson was called back from his trip to Africa.
PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/Getty Images

Trump has removed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and replaced him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo, according to the Washington Post. The move makes for a major shakeup to Trump’s national security team at a time when the administration is in negotiations with North Korea about a possible meeting.

On Twitter on Tuesday, Trump announced Pompeo’s move to the State Department and said that Gina Haspel, the deputy director of the CIA, will replace Pompeo. If confirmed, she will be the first woman to run the agency.

According to the Post, Trump asked Tillerson to resign on Friday. Tillerson cut his trip to Africa short and flew back to Washington on Monday.

“I want to thank Rex Tillerson for his service,” Trump said in a statement. “A great deal has been accomplished over the last fourteen months, and I wish him and his family well.”

It appears, at least to some, that Tillerson’s ousting was a surprise:

The tension between the president and Tillerson, who once allegedly called Trump a “fucking moron,” has simmered for months. Trump has said that Tillerson is too “establishment” in his handling of foreign affairs, and Tillerson has previously deviated from the official White House line. According to the White House, the change was made because of possible talks with North Korea and upcoming trade negotiations.

Molly Olmstead

Molly Olmstead is a Slate assistant social media editor.

