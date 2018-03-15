Some Democrats Reportedly Want to Replace Nancy Pelosi With the Literal Congressman From Hollywood

Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The idea that House Democrats should dump minority leader Nancy Pelosi for someone who’s less of a liability with swing voters has been burbling and bubbling for a long time. It’s burblin’ again now that Democrat Conor Lamb has won a House seat in deep-red Pennsylvania with a campaign in which he went so far as to take out TV ads declaring that he is not a fan of Pelosi’s. Here’s what Beltway mega-insider Mike Allen wrote in Axios Thursday:

Top Democrats tell me that if they take back the House in November, a restoration of Speaker Nancy Pelosi is no longer guaranteed. In fact, some well-wired House Democrats predict she will be forced aside after the election and replaced by a younger, less divisive Dem.

Axios says the most likely candidate to replace Pelosi is Queens congressman Joe Crowley, who may not have much of a national reputation but is “acceptable to all factions.” (As this 2010 Politico piece by Steve Kornacki documents, Crowley has been angling for a leadership role pretty much since the moment he was elected to the House in 1998.) I’d like to focus, though, on another candidate whose name, Allen says, is getting tossed around:

Another possible candidate who’s getting buzz: Rep. Adam Schiff, a fellow Californian who has a sky-high profile as the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, investigating Russia’s role in 2016.

Adam Schiff represents California’s 28th Congressional District (the “Fightin’ 28th”). You know what’s in California’s 28th Congressional District? The literal Hollywood sign! So is the restaurant from Vanderpump Rules and the theater where they just held the Oscars.

So, some Democrats want to replace Nancy Pelosi, whose chief liability is her reputation as an out-of-coast California liberal, with the representative from Hollywood. Folks, some times I just don’t know where they come up with this stuff. I just don’t know!