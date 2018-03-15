Rand Paul Opposes CIA Nominee Just Because She Led Torture, Mocked Torture Victim, Destroyed Evidence of Torture

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul with John McCain on Capitol Hill in 2011. Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Donald Trump nominated CIA Deputy Director Gina Haspel to replace agency Director Mike Pompeo. In 2002, Haspel supervised the torture of a man named Abu Zubaydah, who the CIA mistakenly believed to be a top Osama Bin Laden adviser with extensive knowledge of the terrorist leader’s methods and future plans. It turned out that Zubaydah didn’t have such knowledge because he was a “personnel clerk” at an insurgent training camp who wasn’t even a formal member of al-Qaida; Haspel, however, reportedly believed Zubaydah was merely playing dumb—and mocked his “acting” during torture in person. From ProPublica:

At one point, Haspel spoke directly with Zubaydah, accusing him of faking symptoms of physical distress and psychological breakdown. In a scene described in a book written by one of the interrogators, the chief of base came to his cell and “congratulated him on the fine quality of his acting.” According to the book, the chief of base, who was identified only by title, said: “Good job! I like the way you’re drooling; it adds realism. I’m almost buying it. You wouldn’t think a grown man would do that.”

Haspel, who later ordered the destruction of video recordings that documented Zubaydah’s treatment, can expect support for her nomination from the national security figures and Republican elected officials who either continue to support practices like waterboarding or believe she shouldn’t be punished for engaging in “enhanced interrogation” practices that were in widespread use at the time. (And what a time it was!) Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, however, has already announced that he won’t vote to confirm her; said the noted civil liberties advocate at a press conference:

I find it just amazing that anyone would consider having this woman at the head of the CIA. My opposition to her is over her direct participation in interrogation and her gleeful enjoyment at the suffering of someone who was being tortured.

Arizona Sen. John McCain did not outright say he won’t vote for Haspel but wrote in a statement that “[t]he torture of detainees in U.S. custody during the last decade was one of the darkest chapters in American history” and that Haspel “needs to explain the nature and extent of her involvement in the CIA’s interrogation program during the confirmation process.”

On the other side of the aisle, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says he has not yet decided whether he will oppose Haspel’s confirmation or encourage others to do so, while California Sen. Diane Feinstein—the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee—made initial off-the-cuff comments about the nominee that were quite friendly. Via the Intercept:

“I have spent some time with her, we’ve had dinner together, we have talked. … Everything I know is that she has been a good deputy director of the CIA.”

Feinstein is currently facing a high-profile primary challenge from California Dem Kevin de León, who not surprisingly announced soon after Haspel’s nomination that he would vote against her confirmation if given the chance. Feinstein has perhaps not coincidentally now issued a tougher statement:

I look forward to speaking again with Gina Haspel about the role she would play and how she would run the CIA. It’s no secret I’ve had concerns in the past with her connection to the CIA torture program and have spent time with her discussing this.

Haspel’s confirmation hearing has not yet been scheduled.