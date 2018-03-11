Putin Ordered a Passenger Plane Shot Down in 2014—But it Was a False Alarm

Pedestrians pass by a billboard with an image of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and lettering “Strong president—Strong Russia!” in Simferopol, Crimea, on January 18, 2018. STR/Getty Images

The 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi were very close to getting off to a tragic start after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a passenger plane be shot down after warnings that it had a bomb on board. In a two-hour documentary titled Putin that was published on Russian social media, Putin said he received an ominous phone call mere hours after the Olympics opening ceremony was set to start. “I was told: a plane en route from Ukraine to Istanbul was seized, captors demand landing in Sochi,” Putin said in the film, according to Reuters.

The pilots of the Turkish Pegasus Airlines reported that a passenger had a bomb and the plane had to change course to Sochi. There were 110 passengers on the Boeing 737-800 flying from the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv to Istanbul. Andrey Kondrashov, the reporter who interviewed Putin, pointed out in the documentary that some 40,000 people had gathered for the opening ceremonies.

In discussions with his security officials, Putin asked what the standard operating procedure was for cases like this, and he was told that in an emergency situation the plane had to be shot down. “I told them, ‘Act according to the plan’,” Putin said. The Russian president then went to the opening ceremony and there was a period of “five to seven minutes” when he could not tell anyone about what was happening.

A few minutes later it became clear it was all a false alarm. Turns out the passenger who allegedly had the bomb was actually drunk and the Pegasus Airlines flight would continue its original route. “The same official. He tells me that this was drunken antics from the passengers. And that the plane would soon land in Istanbul as expected,” the Russian president said. When Kondrashov asked Putin what he felt between the two phone calls, the Russian president refused to say: “This is something I would prefer not to talk about.”

Putin is virtually assured a victory in the elections that are set to be held next Sunday, March 18.