The Slatest

Putin: Maybe it Was the Jews Who Meddled in U.S. Presidential Election

By

A picture taken on March 8, 2018 shows Russia's President Vladimir Putin congratulating Russian women on International Women's Day.
A picture taken on March 8, 2018 shows Russia’s President Vladimir Putin congratulating Russian women on International Women’s Day.
ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not losing any sleep over accusations that some of his fellow Russian citizens interfered with the U.S. presidential election. Why? Because there’s no connection to his government. In an interview with NBC, Putin said the 13 Russian nationals who were indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller may not even be ethnically Russians, which would apparently mean they’re not real Russians at all. “Maybe they’re not even Russians,” Putin told NBC’s Megyn Kelly. “Maybe they’re Ukrainians, Tatars, Jews, just with Russian citizenship. Even that needs to be checked. Maybe they have dual citizenship. Or maybe a green card. Maybe it was the Americans who paid them for this work. How do you know? I don’t know.”

During the interview, Putin said that he “couldn’t care less” about the accusations because none of them have ties to the Kremlin. “Why have you decided the Russian authorities, myself included, gave anybody permission to do this?” Putin asked, noting at one point that “there are 146 million Russians.”

Putin also insisted he hadn’t seen any evidence that proved the Russian citizens in question had even violated the law. “We in Russia cannot prosecute anyone as long as they have not violated Russian law,” he said. “At least send us a piece of paper. … Give us a document. Give us an official request. And we’ll take a look at it.”

Throughout the interview, Putin puts forward a mocking tone and even questions the whole premise that someone could remotely affect another country’s elections. “Could anyone really believe that Russia, thousands of miles away … influenced the outcome of the election? Doesn’t that sound ridiculous even to you?” he asked. “It’s not our goal to interfere. We do not see what goal we would accomplish by interfering. There’s no goal.” At the same time though, the Russian president affirmed that the United States interferes in Russian elections “all the time” but that it is “impossible for us” to do the same.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Daniel Politi

Putin: Maybe It Was the Jews Who Meddled in U.S. Presidential Election

Steven Lubet

If Michael Cohen Is Telling the Truth About His Stormy Daniels Payment, He Can Be Disbarred

Nick Greene

Grayson Allen Hip-Checks Opponent; Is Already in Championship Form

Daniel Politi

Patient Kicked Out of Veterans Center Treatment Program Kills Three Staffers, Himself

Nick Greene

Dear Selection Committee: Please Let Trae Young Entertain Us

Daniel Politi

Trump Will Get His Military Parade — But Without Tanks

Christina Bonnington

There’s a Simple Way to Make It Easier to Fix Your iPhone

Crystal Martin

The Only Thing That Cured My Cystic Acne Was Spearmint Tea

Jeremy Stahl

The White House Is Already Walking Back the North Korea Summit. Because It Was a PR Stunt.

Josh Voorhees

Bernie Sanders Piles on the DCCC

William Saletan

How Trump’s Rhetoric Will Make a Trade War Even Worse

Jordan Weissmann

Martin Shkreli Is Going to Jail, and I Can’t Even Bring Myself to Enjoy It

Most Read

My Stepsons Won’t Stop Trolling Me

Nicole Cliffe

The White House Is Already Walking Back the North Korea Summit. Because It Was a PR Stunt.

Jeremy Stahl

Sweet Jesus, Will the Times’ Columnists Ever Write About Anything but the “Intolerant Left” Ever Again?

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Larry Nassar’s First Accuser Rachael Denhollander Is Taking on Another Big Target

Ruth Graham

I Felt Despair About Climate Change—Until a Brush With Death Changed My Mind

Alison Spodek Keimowitz

Six Things Trump Needs to Do to Prevent His Meeting With Kim From Ending in Disaster

Fred Kaplan