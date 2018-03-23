Trump Caves, Signs Omnibus Spending Bill Into Law

The Slatest

Trump Huffs and Puffs and Signs the Omnibus Spending Bill Into Law

By

All talk, no action.
All talk, no action.
NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

In a press conference on Friday afternoon, President Trump announced that he had signed Congress’ omnibus spending bill, despite a threatening a veto a few hours earlier. But he wanted Congress to know that he was very mad at them and would never do this again!

In speaking about the “ridiculous situation” that took place over the last week, in which members of Congress “get together and they put together a series of documents that nobody’s been able to read,” Trump nevertheless concluded that “we had no choice but to fund our military.” In other words Trump, like Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and hundreds of Republican members of Congress and senators, signed off on domestic spending increases they didn’t want in order to secure a military spending boost. They all made the same choice, for the same reason.

Trump did say, however, that he “will never sign another bill like this again.” He reiterated his support for eliminating the 60-vote filibuster, which allows the Senate minority to block individual appropriations bills passed by the House majority and, instead, strike bipartisan deals that are usually resolved by tossing more money to all stakeholders. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell thus far has resisted pressure from the president and House members to eliminate the filibuster.

Trump also called for a line-item veto, which would allow him to veto individual provisions within bills. It’s not unusual for Trump, or any president, to want a line-item veto. Congress will never give it to him.

Trump also delivered his usual fabrications about how Democrats didn’t want to protect DACA beneficiaries. Several times, though, the offer was on the table: Trump could get his full, $25 billion wall, if he’d offer a path to citizenship for the full Dreamer population. Trump could never accept this, though, insisting instead an extra element of either sharp cuts to illegal immigration or an expansion of interior enforcement powers. He got $641 million and 33 miles of see-through physical barriers in this bill, and that’s the last such “wall” monies he may ever get.

This will not be the last omnibus appropriations bill he signs.

Jim Newell is a Slate staff writer.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Jim Newell

Trump Caves, Signs Omnibus Spending Bill Into Law

Rachelle Hampton

Why the Idea of “Serial Killer Glasses” Is a Comforting Fiction

Will Oremus

Would Facebook Ever Let Users Pay to Get Out of Data Collection?

Osita Nwanevu

When Campus “Free Speech” Is a Marketing Ploy

Aaron Mak

Elon Musk Takes Down Facebook Pages for Tesla and SpaceX After Bizarre Twitter Exchanges

Ryan Calo

We Have No Idea What Self-Driving Car Problems Will Really Challenge the Legal System

Heidi Li Feldman

Gun Control Activists Must Focus on Fighting for the Right to Sue Firearms Manufacturers

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Sixteen-Year-Old Victim in Maryland School Shooting Has Died After Being Taken Off Life Support

Marissa Martinelli

“You Don’t Want to Be the Kid Who Went to the Next Columbine”: Parkland Shooting Survivors Talk to Trevor Noah

Jesse Kirkpatrick and Ryan Jenkins

Should We Hold Autonomous Cars to Higher Safety Standards Than Human Drivers?

Jim Newell

Trump Threatens to Veto Congress’ Giant Spending Bill. Is He Serious?

Aaron Mak

Justice Department Indicts Iranian Hackers for Allegedly Stealing Research From Hundreds of Universities

Most Read

John Bolton Named National Security Adviser. It’s Time to Panic Now.

Fred Kaplan

I Can’t Wait for My Mom to Be a Grandma, but My Stepdad Is a Nightmare

Nicole Cliffe

Austin Police Chief Baffled by What Could’ve Motivated White Right-Wing Survivalist Bomber to Kill Two Black People

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Thanks to the Distracted Boyfriend, We’re Living in a Golden Age of “Object Labeling” Memes

Heather Schwedel

How Anthony Ray Hinton—Black, Wrongfully Convicted, and Sentenced to Die—Survived Death Row

Isaac Chotiner

John Oliver Sets Out to DESTROY Mike Pence, Writes a Lame Book About a Gay Rabbit

Benjamin Frisch