Porn Star Stormy Daniels Sues to Invalidate Relationship “Hush Agreement” Because Trump Never Actually Signed It

Adult film actress/director Stormy Daniels attends the 2018 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Porn star Stormy Daniels crawled back into the news Tuesday after she sued Donald Trump to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed shortly before the 2016 election that paid the actress $130,000 in return for her silence about a decade-old affair with Trump. The suit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court alleges Trump never actually signed the agreement and it therefore is “invalid, unenforceable, and/or void under the doctrine of unconscionability.” Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, signed the agreement as did Trump’s longtime lawyer Michael Cohen.

From NBC News:

[Daniels] signed both the agreement and a side letter agreement using her professional name on October 28, 2016, just days before the 2016 presidential election. Cohen signed the document the same day. Both agreements are appended to the lawsuit as Exhibit 1 and Exhibit 2. The “hush agreement,” as it’s called in the suit, refers to Trump throughout as David Dennison, and Clifford as Peggy Peterson. In the side letter agreement, the true identity of DD is blacked out, but Clifford’s attorney, Michael Avenatti, says the individual is Trump. Each document includes a blank where “DD” is supposed to sign, but neither blank is signed.

Trump himself has not addressed the alleged Stormy Daniels affair, which, the porn star, despite the NDA, has freely hinted at, if not explicitly confirmed. The terms of the nondisclosure agreement also prohibit Daniels from sharing texts from or photos of Trump. Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, however, has been intimately involved in the whole affair, providing the hush money to Daniels, and going so far as to set up a shell company in Delaware to funnel the payment through in order to obscure the trail leading back to the now-president.

