The Slatest

Patient Kicked Out of Veterans Center Treatment Program Kills Three Staffers, Himself

By

Vanessa Flores (R) embraces another woman after she leaves the locked down Veterans Home of California during an active shooter turned hostage situation on March 9, 2018 in Yountville, California. A lone gunman opened fire and is holding three hostages inside the largest veterans facility in the United States founded in 1884.
Vanessa Flores (R) embraces another woman after she leaves the locked down Pathway Home during an active shooter turned hostage situation on March 9, 2018 in Yountville, California.
Stephen Lam/Getty Images

An eight-hour-long siege at the Pathway Home in Yountville, California ended in tragedy after law enforcement officers found the body of the gunmen and three hostages Friday evening. Albert Wong, a 36-year-old former Army rifleman, who had taken hostages at the 600-acre facility north of Napa wine country had been kicked out of a treatment program at the center.

Wong served with the Army on active duty from May 2010 to August 2013 and spent a year in Afghanistan. He received four medals, including the Army Commendation Medal, given to those who set themselves apart “by heroism, meritorious achievement or meritorious service.”

Although officials aren’t confirming any motives for the killings, the connections seem evident. Wong killed Executive Director Christine Loeber, 48; Clinical Director Jennifer Golick, 42; and Jennifer Gonzales, 29, a clinical psychologist at the Pathway Home. Golick’s father-in-law said she had recently kicked out Wong from the program. That information was confirmed by state Sen. Bill Dodd, who didn’t specify the reasons why Wong had been kicked out.

The Pathway Home is seen during an active shooter turned hostage situation on March 9, 2018 in Yountville, California.
Stephen Lam/Getty Images

“These brave women were accomplished professionals who dedicated their careers to serving our nation’s veterans, working closely with those in the greatest need of attention after deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan,” the Pathway Home said in a statement.

Wong appears to have traveled to the Pathway Home, which is the largest veterans home in the country, Friday morning and barged into a going away party for an employee. “They were having cake and toasting, apparently he just walked in with this rifle,” according to a man who said his wife works there. It seems Wong let some people go and took others hostage.

“Anne and I are deeply saddened by the horrible violence at the Yountville Veterans Home, which tragically took the lives of three people dedicated to serving our veterans,” said California Gov. Jerry Brown, who ordered flags at the capitol to be flown at half-staff.

President Trump took to Twitter to “mourn the loss of three incredible women who cared for our veterans.”

Patient Kicked Out of Veterans Center Treatment Program Kills Three Staffers, Himself

