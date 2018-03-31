The Slatest

One Baton Rouge Officer Fired After Police Release Graphic Video of Alton Sterling Shooting

By

Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S. on July 5, 2016, is pictured in this undated handout photo.
Reuters/File Photo

It took almost two years for authorities to release body camera footage that shows the chaotic moments leading to the police officer killing of Alton Sterling on July 5, 2016. And the moment the images were out, Baton Rouge’s police chief announced the firing of Blane Salamoni, the white officer who shot Sterling six times. Howie Lake II, the other officer involved in the shooting, has been suspended without pay for three days.

The firing and suspension comes mere days after the state attorney general said that there would be no criminal charges filed against the two officers. But the recordings released Friday show a disturbing sequence of events that put in evidence how Salamoni became aggressive pretty much as soon as he approached Sterling in a parking lot. Sterling, a 37-year-old black man who was selling homemade CDs outside a convenience store, repeatedly asks what he has done wrong. Yet Salamoni doesn’t explain anything and almost immediately started shouting profanities at Sterling and threatened to shoot him in the head if he failed to place his hands on the hood of a car.

“Put your hands on the car or I’m going to shoot you in your fucking head, you understand me?” an officer, apparently Salamoni, is heard saying. A gun is pointed at the back of Sterling’s head as this is happening. Sterling seems confused throughout the encounter and at one point tells the officers they’re hurting his arm.

A commotion ensues, a stun gun is fired and once Sterling is on the ground someone can be heard yelling that he “he’s got a gun.” Salamoni then fired six bullets into Sterling. Officers said they recovered a loaded .38-caliber gun from Sterling’s pocket. Police Chief Murphy Paul descried the footage as “shocking to the conscience,” even as he emphasized that it does not “tell the whole story of the investigation.”

L. Chris Stewart, an attorney for the Sterling family, said the videos show Salamoni approached Sterling like “a pit bull and immediately escalated the entire situation.” The videos show “there was no value placed on Alton Sterling’s life by Blane Salamoni,” he added. Earlier this week, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said Sterling had illegal drugs in his system which may have contributed to “his noncompliance.” But Michael Adams, another attorney for the Sterling family, said the videos show that “the person who was out of control was Blane Salamoni,”

Salamoni’s attorney, John McLindon, said he will appeal the firing. “He did what he was trained to do,” McLindon said of Salamoni.

