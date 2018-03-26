The Slatest

Court Filing Says FBI Covered Up Evidence That Pulse Shooter Omar Mateen’s Father Was a Bureau Informant

By

Seddique Mateen at his home in Port Saint Lucie, Florida on June 14, 2016.
Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Pulse nightclub mass shooter Omar Mateen’s wife, Noor Salman, is currently being tried in federal court in Florida for allegedly abetting her husband’s June 12, 2016 attack. (Mateen was shot and killed by police at Pulse.) Last week, the judge in the case told prosecutors he was “very concerned” by their failure to alert the defense that Salman had “confessed” under police pressure to something that cell phone tracking data shows she could not possibly have done. (Salman specifically “admitted” to having helped her husband case the site of his future attack on June 8, but records show that they were both in a different part of the state that day.) On Monday, Salman’s attorneys filed a document accusing the government of hiding an even more sensational secret. From The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald:

The 2013 investigation that Greenwald alludes to was triggered when Mateen’s co-workers reported him to authorities for claiming connections to terror groups. He was interviewed three times by the FBI and briefly put onto the terror “watch list” but ultimately never charged.

Per the Orlando Sentinel, Salman’s lawyers are asking for charges against their client to be dismissed on the grounds that she has not been given access to the “complete set of facts and evidence that the Government was required to disclose.”

The information about the elder Mateen was apparently given to the defense via email by a prosecutor on Saturday. The prosecution rested its case against Salman last Thursday and her attorneys were scheduled to begin presenting their defense Monday.

