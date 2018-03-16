O.J. Simpson Criticizes Colin Kaepernick, Calls Trump “a Fun Guy” Because We Live in Hell

The Buffalo News has a big interview with O.J. Simpson, who was recently released from prison after serving nine years for armed robbery, and it gets into politics:

“I think Colin [Kaepernick] made a mistake,” Simpson said. “I really appreciate what he was trying to say. I thought he made a bad choice in attacking the flag.

“I grew up at a time when deacons were in the KKK. I don’t disrespect the Bible because of those guys. The flag shouldn’t be disrespected because of what cops do. The flag represents what we want America to be.” …

“When he did it the first time,” Simpson said, “I thought, ‘Well, you took a gamble, and I give you credit.’ But it was him continuing to do it where he made the biggest mistake.

“I’m a firm believer of doing what you think is right, but I would always stand for the flag.”